Seven Bengals Inactive For Week 2 Against Texans

A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 11 QB Josh Johnson
- 12 WR Ke'Shawn Williams
- 28 CB Josh Newton
- 65 C Connor Lew
- 77 OT Myles Hinton
- 92 DT B.J. Hill
- 96 DT Landon Robinson
Houston Texans
- 9 TE Brevin Jordan
- 12 WR Nico Collins
- 33 LB Jake Hummel
- 37 CB Collin Wright
- 69 G Ed Ingram
- 78 OT Nate Thomas
- 90 DE Jadeveon Clowney
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, presented by Cintas.