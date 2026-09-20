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Seven Bengals Inactive For Week 2 Against Texans

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the 2026 season.

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Houston Texans

  • 9 TE Brevin Jordan
  • 12 WR Nico Collins
  • 33 LB Jake Hummel
  • 37 CB Collin Wright
  • 69 G Ed Ingram
  • 78 OT Nate Thomas
  • 90 DE Jadeveon Clowney

Bengals Arrive at Reliant Stadium for Week 2 Against the Texans | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 2 game against the Houston Texans, presented by Cintas.

WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Dax Hill arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
HB Tahj Brooks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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HB Tahj Brooks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Andrei Iosivas arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Andrei Iosivas arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Oren Burks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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LB Oren Burks arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Dylan Fairchild arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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G Dylan Fairchild arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Reliant Stadium ahead of Week 2 against the Texans in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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