Postgame Quick Hits | Bengals Deliver Statement In Bruising Complete Game Win Over Texans

Ja'Marr Rebounds

Boy, did the Bengals ever try to get the ball to Chase Sunday afer his two-catch day in the opener.

Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said alll last week they would. Burrow targeted him nine times, got him seven times for two touchdowns and 75 yards, and what Chase called one of his top two career catches.

The Bengals broke open that scoreless game with 3:29 left in the first half on what Burrow called "an unbelievable," catch as Chase ran step for step down the right sidelines with his good friend and All-Pro Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Mauling each other all the way. They collided at the front right pylon, Chase looked back, leaped, and somehow dragged his right toe across the turf before going out in the corner with a 32-yard touchdown catch.

"I thought he was falling down. I was about to argue for a pass interference, and then somehow, he stayed up and contorted his body and got two feet in. It was incredible," Burrow said.

The only other grab Chase said he would put in that category is his acrobatic Super Bowl catch.

"I never really beat him. He was still over the top of me," Chase said. "I had to get into position, and Joe threw a good enough ball so the DB couldn't get to it."

Despite that throw and Burrow's run-and-wave-and gun throw to Chase for the 18-yard touchdown catch that made it 17-3 late in the third quarter, Burrow called his game "incredibly average."

Still, that was an All-Pro-MVP play because Burrow was about to be engulfed by two Texans just before he broke the pocket and waved Chase to the right across the back of the end zone.

"My route was already going to that side of the field. He ran to that side, and I just kept going," Chase said. "Pretty much a scramble drill. It looked like he was going to fall. He just gave me an opportunity putting the ball in the air."

It wasn't average at all. After nursing a tight back, Burrow gutted through a game where he was sacked five times and hit five more. But he never let the Texans' prolific edges get the upper hand. And a 105.2 passer rating with no turnovers is better than average against an elite defense in his first win against a DeMeco Ryans scheme.