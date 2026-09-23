Quick Hits | With No. 3 WR Andrei Iosivas out, Bengals Look To Committee

Slants and Screens

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) is a wait-and-see this week after missing last Sunday, Taylor said. …

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher gets it. He settles the left-right tackle debate for good, one that has helped keep Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson, the dominant right tackle of the turn of the century NFL, rose to prominence in the era where elite pass rushers began showing up on both sides of the defensive line, and it's a trend that has accelerated into the present day with Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and right tackle Amarius Mims taking on all comers.

With Mims' trajectory flying up the charts after last Sunday, Pitcher was asked before Wednesday's practice about Mims and Brown switching sides.

"I personally don't see the value in that right now. I mean, Houston's a great example. There are great right defensive ends and great left defensive ends, and most guys play both sides," Pitcher said. "I think the notion of the blindside (left tackle) came from an era where most teams were dropping back from under center with right-handed quarterbacks, and you're with no play fake to your left, and you're dropping back from under center.

"I don't necessarily think that you need your best guy at left if that makes sense. You need two really good tackles, and Amarius is playing at a really high level. We've seen Orlando Brown play at a high level, and I know Orlando expects himself to play at a high level, and I think he'll get there. So that's where we're at." …

How about Sunday in Pittsburgh? It's the first in 35 years the Bengals face a Steelers defense not influenced by head coaches Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin. Cowher had the job for 15 seasons and Tomlin for the last 19 before moving to NBC this year.

Instead, Patrick Graham, in his fourth stop as a defensive coordinator, is the man calling the shots now under offensive-minded head coach Mike McCarthy.

"It's going to be odd going to that stadium and looking at that sideline and not seeing Mike Tomlin," Pitcher said. "I've got all the respect in the world for Mike Tomlin and what he accomplished there. But Mike Tomlin never played a down there. The guys that play are still there. And they're still pretty damn good.

"Patrick's been calling defenses in this league for a long time at a lot of different places. I've always admired him and his scheme. I think he's a really intelligent guy who is player-centric in terms of what he's going to choose to do … His defenses have looked different throughout the years, but they're always very challenging." …

Taylor had some beauties with Tomlin (the 2020 Ryan Finley Prime Timer, the 2022 opener, the 2024 finale, last year's Thank you Cleveland Game) and has a better record against Tomlin (6-8), than most.