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Quick Hits | With No. 3 WR Andrei Iosivas out, Bengals Look To Committee

Sep 23, 2026 at 02:33 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

After revealing before Wednesday's practice that No. 3 wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is headed to injured reserve with torn thumb ligaments that could keep him out more than a month, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he plans to attack his absence by committee in Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Pittsburgh.

He also said quarterback Joe Burrow is sore after last Sunday's win in Houston and won't be sure of his practice status until they hit the field Wednesday afternoon.

Iosivas, who has missed one game in his four seasons and had a 25-game streak going before he had surgery on the thumb, had two catches for 12 yards last Sunday and has three catches for 19 yards on the season with one going for a first down.

"It's a weeks' issue, not a season-long issue. It will definitely be the IR window, plus maybe a little bit more," Taylor said. "We'll be able to manage through it.

"Several guys that can step up. Whether it's in the receiver room, the tight end room. There's a lot ways for us to fill that."

The first way is most likely with tight end Mike Gesicki. After leading the Bengals with 78 yards on five catches in the opener, Burrow didn't target him last Sunday.

The wide receivers behind Iosivas, Dohnte Meyers and Colbie Young, each have a catch in their first NFL seasons. Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams, inactive for the first two games, figures to get the active call against the Steelers.

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Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) is a wait-and-see this week after missing last Sunday, Taylor said. …

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher gets it. He settles the left-right tackle debate for good, one that has helped keep Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson, the dominant right tackle of the turn of the century NFL, rose to prominence in the era where elite pass rushers began showing up on both sides of the defensive line, and it's a trend that has accelerated into the present day with Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and right tackle Amarius Mims taking on all comers.

With Mims' trajectory flying up the charts after last Sunday, Pitcher was asked before Wednesday's practice about Mims and Brown switching sides.

"I personally don't see the value in that right now. I mean, Houston's a great example. There are great right defensive ends and great left defensive ends, and most guys play both sides," Pitcher said. "I think the notion of the blindside (left tackle) came from an era where most teams were dropping back from under center with right-handed quarterbacks, and you're with no play fake to your left, and you're dropping back from under center.

"I don't necessarily think that you need your best guy at left if that makes sense. You need two really good tackles, and Amarius is playing at a really high level. We've seen Orlando Brown play at a high level, and I know Orlando expects himself to play at a high level, and I think he'll get there. So that's where we're at." …

How about Sunday in Pittsburgh? It's the first in 35 years the Bengals face a Steelers defense not influenced by head coaches Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin. Cowher had the job for 15 seasons and Tomlin for the last 19 before moving to NBC this year.

Instead, Patrick Graham, in his fourth stop as a defensive coordinator, is the man calling the shots now under offensive-minded head coach Mike McCarthy.

"It's going to be odd going to that stadium and looking at that sideline and not seeing Mike Tomlin," Pitcher said. "I've got all the respect in the world for Mike Tomlin and what he accomplished there. But Mike Tomlin never played a down there. The guys that play are still there. And they're still pretty damn good.

"Patrick's been calling defenses in this league for a long time at a lot of different places. I've always admired him and his scheme. I think he's a really intelligent guy who is player-centric in terms of what he's going to choose to do … His defenses have looked different throughout the years, but they're always very challenging." …

Taylor had some beauties with Tomlin (the 2020 Ryan Finley Prime Timer, the 2022 opener, the 2024 finale, last year's Thank you Cleveland Game) and has a better record against Tomlin (6-8), than most.

"It is a little strange. This is the first time I'll have to deal with that," Taylor said. "He had such a tremendous run there. He's doing a great job on TV. He's entertaining to watch, too." …

Best of Bengals-Steelers | THROWBACK PHOTOS

View the best photos from Bengals-Steelers matchups of years past

WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
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WR Tee Higgins celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) comes down the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) defending during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to unload the ball while in the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack (99) in first quarter NFL action Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger threw outbounds incomplete on the play.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to unload the ball while in the grasp of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker David Pollack (99) in first quarter NFL action Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger threw outbounds incomplete on the play.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

GENE J. PUSKAR/2005 AP
WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
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WR Tee Higgins catches the pass in the air during the second quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.
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QB Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
DE Sam Hubbard attempts to sack the opposing QB during the Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11 2022.
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DE Sam Hubbard attempts to sack the opposing QB during the Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11 2022.

Ryan Meyer
CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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CB DJ Turner II intercepts a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) deflects a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
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Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) deflects a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. Three cornerbacks hurt, a linebacker and a running back in concussion protocol. The Bengals are paying the price for their acerbic, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
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In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati. Three cornerbacks hurt, a linebacker and a running back in concussion protocol. The Bengals are paying the price for their acerbic, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Gary Landers/AP
S Vonn Bell rushes the quarterback during the Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11 2022
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S Vonn Bell rushes the quarterback during the Bengals-Steelers Week 1 Game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11 2022

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.
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QB Joe Burrow runs the ball during the third quarter of the Bengals-Steelers game in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward (97) for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Logan Wilson prepares for a snap against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023
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LB Logan Wilson prepares for a snap against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
OT Orlando Brown Jr blocks a Steelers defender during a game at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023
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OT Orlando Brown Jr blocks a Steelers defender during a game at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 26, 2023

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
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TE Mike Gesicki celebrates a first down against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
TE Drew Sample runs through a Steelers defender, Saturday, December 23, 2023.
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TE Drew Sample runs through a Steelers defender, Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Bengals Archive/Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch on the sidelines against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch on the sidelines against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 18, January 4, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) attempts to catch a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Sutton (20) breaks up a pass intended by Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins scores a touchdown during Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles (11) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and Troy Polamalu (43) close in to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Laveranues Coles (11) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and Troy Polamalu (43) close in to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 15, 2009 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/DON WRIGHT
WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase breaks a tackle during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) falls forward after catching a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defender Tyrone Carter (23) in the first half of their NFL playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) falls forward after catching a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers defender Tyrone Carter (23) in the first half of their NFL playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN/2006 AP
QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
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Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Cam Taylor-Britt returns his interception for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt returns his interception for a touchdown during the Bengals Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Ryan Meyer
WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
RB Chase Brown carries the ball during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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RB Chase Brown carries the ball during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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