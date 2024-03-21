Quick Hits: Finally Healthy, Sam Hubbard Is Dean Of Bengals; Ted Karras Likes The Vibe In Bid For Fast Start; NFL's Biggest Bookends On Same Page

TED TAKE: Ted Karras' new Cincy Hat tattoo is the birthmark of the 2024 Bengals. The Bengals captain came back from Florida last week to host his St. Tatty's Day event and he's also been working out at Paycor. As have Hendrickson and linebacker Logan Wilson, among others, as Joe Burrow continues to also show for rehab.

And Karras likes the vibes.

"I love the energy in the building so far and we have a month to go before the offseason," Karras said of the voluntary workouts. "I know the front office is re-doing the locker room and they're signing a bunch of great players. We'll be back in contention, but we have a lot of work and ball ahead of us to get there."

Karras wasn't thrilled last year when he heard a lot of talk in the locker room during the offseason and preseason about going to the Super Bowl. Karras likes what he's hearing now.

Which is nothing.

"We're not talking about it, but it is our overarching goal," Karras said. "I think last year was a humbling experience for a lot of us and something we don't want to let ever happen again. That was a disappointing year. I think everyone has internalized that."

Karras, who has started 0-2 in each of his two seasons with the Bengals, isn't thinking about February.

"August, September," Karras said. "Let's start fast. Let's not dig out of a hole."

BOOKENDS: Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., is one of the most approachable and gregarious NFL players you'll ever meet, so there's no surprise he knows something about every guy that comes into the locker room.

Just look at the newest class of free agents. He crossed paths with safety Geno Stone during Stone's rookie year in Baltimore and he got to know right tackle Trent Brown during a Pro Bowl and the two have kept in touch.

The endorsement of Orlando Brown Jr., as well as two Patriots teammates now Bengals (Karras and tight end Mike Gesicki) help sell them on signing Trent Brown.

Orlando Brown watched plenty of tape to back up his assessment. Both men are 6-8 and, if possible, Trent at 380 pounds, makes Orlando, at 340, look like not the biggest being in the room.

(According to ESPN, the pair will be the NFL's biggest tandem on the field together in 15 years.)

"I did a deep dive into his game after we met at the (2019) Pro Bowl. He's a big tackle. I'm a big tackle. I would watch him and try to add some of the things he did to my game," Orlando said. "His footwork in the run game and angles he would take on his down blocks. I've got a ton of respect for his game and what he does fits right in with what we do. I always liked his approach to the really good ends, like Von Miller and, at that point, Khalil Mack."

When he was in his second season in 2019, Trent was in his fifth season and playing his second game with the Raiders when one of Orlando's coaches called him over and told him to watch the opening play of the game against the Chiefs when Raiders running back Josh Jacobs shot behind right tackle for seven yards.