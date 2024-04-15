 Skip to main content
Bengals Re-Sign Joe Bachie, Cal Adomitis

Apr 15, 2024 at 11:59 AM
Left: LB Joe Bachie; Right: Cal Adomitis
The Bengals today re-signed exclusive rights player LS Cal Adomitis and unrestricted free agent LB Joe Bachie, each to one-year contracts for the 2024 season. 

Adomitis, a third-year player out of the University of Pittsburgh, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2022. He has played in 35 games for Cincinnati (regular season and postseason), and has delivered zero unplayable snaps on 288 attempts. 

Bachie, a fifth-year player out of Michigan State University, joined the Bengals on waivers from Philadelphia during the 2021 offseason. He has played in 35 regular-season games (two starts) for Cincinnati over the past three seasons, and recorded 32 tackles and a PD on defense, along with 11 tackles on special teams.

