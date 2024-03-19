 Skip to main content
Advertising

A Really Big Move In Free Agency Nets Bengals Massive OT Trent Brown

Mar 19, 2024 at 01:55 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77)celebrates following the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Dec. 6, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/2021.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77)celebrates following the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Dec. 6, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Endorsed by old New England teammate Ted Karras, Trent Brown helped the Bengals claim the biggest book-end tackles in the NFL Tuesday when he signed for one year.

The 6-8, 380-pound Brown figures to make his 94th start on Opening Day when he lines up at right tackle opposite 6-8, 340-pound Orlando Brown Jr., as the Bengals' most seasoned offensive player.

The move now swings the door open for the 18th pick in next month's NFL Draft, although tackle is still a fetching option since the position is as deep as it's been in years and Brown is on a one-year deal.

A seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in the 2015 draft, Brown has played both tackles and won a ring on the Patriots left flank in 2018 when he played all 72 snaps in the Super Bowl victory over the Rams in LA quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor's last game before he became Bengals head coach. Most of his 100 games have come at right tackle.

"I'll be able to plug-and-play on the right side," said Brown, who arrived in Cincinnati at midnight for his visit. "It's a no-brainer to be here with this group and to be able to play next to a great guard like Alex Cappa."

He also reunites with Karras, his new center and a teammate on those 2018 Pats.

"That means we'll have four of the five guys on the offensive line who won have won Super Bowls," said Karras, also referencing Orlando Brown's win with the Chiefs and Cappa's Tampa Bay run. "We need another one."

"One of the best players I've had the privilege of playing with. I've endorsed him when I've been asked," Karras said. "He's a premier player. He knows what it takes to win. He's a super athlete to be so big and move like that. He's very strong. A guy who has played a lot football. Seventh-round draft pick. Made his way up in this league. It's always good to see an old friend again. A guy that you've done it with. It's exciting for me. And we're going into the draft with a full line"

If Brown does indeed line up at right tackle in the opener, he'll be the fifth different veteran starting at that spot in the last five Opening Days and the most experienced. Brown and Karras become the offenses only players to have appeared in 100 NFL games.

With 126, Karras leads the team in games played, followed by freshly-inked safety Vonn Bell's 122. Trent Brown has appeared in 100.

Related Content

news

Bengals Sign Trent Brown

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent OT Trent Brown to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Trenton Irwin

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent WR Trenton Irwin to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season. 
news

Sheldon Rankins Brings Bengals Power And Poise: 'One Of Most Gifted Guys I've Been Around'

Sheldon Rankins, the veteran three-technique who signed with the Bengals Monday, is an old teammate of Bengals Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson. Here is Trey's Take:
news

Bengals Sign Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

New Safety Geno Stone Brings "A Sense Of Joy," To Revamped Bengals Secondary 

A scouting report on new Bengals safety Geno Stone, inked to a two-year deal Thursday before his introductory news conference in a section of Paycor Stadium, which, like his new secondary, is under renovation:  Think a combination of popular Bengals past and present, such as Tyler Boyd, Mike Hilton, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
news

Zack Moss Adds To His Riveting Story As Bengals Backfield Opens New Chapter

Zack Moss had another reminder of just how far he's come in one of those inspirational, almost made-for-TV lives when he walked into Paycor Stadium Thursday for the first time as a Bengals running back and saw Chad Johnson.
news

The General Gets A New Command As Vonn Bell Returns To Bengals: 'I'm Home'

Of course, Vonn Bell began the day he returned to the Bengals working out at 5 a.m. Friday before he caught the flight out of Miami to Cincinnati to sign the deal.
news

Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Grab Reliability In Agreement With WR Trenton Irwin 

According to multiple reports the Bengals have  reached a deal with wide receiver Trenton Irwin,  whose 40 catches and five touchdowns in the past  two seasons have elevated him into the game-day role of reliable backup.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Quick Hits: For Newest Bengals, Joe Burrow Lure Lives; Why Mike Gesicki Eyed Cincy Early;  No Moss Gathering  For Zack Rolling Downhill 

The lure of Joe Burrow's Bengals lives. Just talk to his two newest weapons after they signed Thursday.
Advertising