A Really Big Move In Free Agency Nets Bengals Massive OT Trent Brown

Endorsed by old New England teammate Ted Karras, Trent Brown helped the Bengals claim the biggest book-end tackles in the NFL Tuesday when he signed for one year.

The 6-8, 380-pound Brown figures to make his 94th start on Opening Day when he lines up at right tackle opposite 6-8, 340-pound Orlando Brown Jr., as the Bengals' most seasoned offensive player.

The move now swings the door open for the 18th pick in next month's NFL Draft, although tackle is still a fetching option since the position is as deep as it's been in years and Brown is on a one-year deal.

A seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers in the 2015 draft, Brown has played both tackles and won a ring on the Patriots left flank in 2018 when he played all 72 snaps in the Super Bowl victory over the Rams in LA quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor's last game before he became Bengals head coach. Most of his 100 games have come at right tackle.

"I'll be able to plug-and-play on the right side," said Brown, who arrived in Cincinnati at midnight for his visit. "It's a no-brainer to be here with this group and to be able to play next to a great guard like Alex Cappa."