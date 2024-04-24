 Skip to main content
Bengals Exercise Option to Extend Contract of WR Ja'Marr Chase

Apr 24, 2024 at 12:29 PM
The Bengals today exercised a team option to extend by one year the contract of WR Ja’Marr Chase. The team's 2021 first-round draft choice now is signed through the 2025 season.

Chase, a fourth-year player in 2024, has played and started 45 regular-season games for Cincinnati. He has caught 268 passes for 3717 yards and 29 TDs, and has led the team in each category in each of the past three seasons. He was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year following the 2021 season, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

Chase last season totaled a career-high 100 receptions, tying for the second most in a season in team history, for 1216 yards and seven TDs. He is one of eight players in NFL history to reach the 1000-yard receiving mark in each of his first three career seasons.

Chase also has played and started seven postseason games for the Bengals, and is the team's postseason career leader in receptions (45) and receiving yards (588).

Photos: Best of Ja'Marr Chase from the 2023 Season

Check out the best photos fo WR Ja'Marr Chase from the 2023 season.

