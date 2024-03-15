Zack Moss Adds To His Riveting Story As Bengals Backfield Opens New Chapter

Zack Moss had another reminder of just how far he's come in one of those inspirational, almost made-for-TV lives when he walked into Paycor Stadium Thursday for the first time as a Bengals running back and saw Chad Johnson.

First, there was a picture of the Bengals all-time receiver plastered on the wall leading to the locker room. Then when Moss glanced at the field, he looked up and saw the name and number in the Ring of Honor.

"Hit him up for me and tell him to look me up," Moss said. "It's pretty cool. I saw his picture up on the wall and his name up on the stadium."

Moss and Johnson share another home now. Both were raised 20 years apart in Liberty City, that hardscrabble slice of Miami that has seemingly never changed. When Johnson went home to light up the Dolphins in the 2007 finale, Moss was ten years old and sharing a two-room apartment with his mother and five other family members.

"Chad is one of the legends down there in Dade County I've seen him at parks. He's big in the community down there," said Moss, who drew his drive to get out from his mom, more so than the athletes he admired.

"But, obviously, knowing the story, being from the city, it gives younger guys like myself at the time and now young guys being in that same situation, it gives those kids in that city, growing up in that area hope. He definitely was a glimmer of that for sure."

It looks like Moss, at 5-9, 205 pounds, is going to be a big part of the lightest tandem in the Bengals backfield in, well, maybe ever. Ten years ago, 215-pound BenJarvus Green-Ellis teamed with 205-pound Giovani Bernard for a season and now it appears Moss and the 5-10, 210-pound Chase Brown are a team.