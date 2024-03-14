Bengals Sign Zack Moss

Moss (5-10, 215), a fifth-year player out of the University of Utah, originally was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He spent his first two full seasons and part of the '22 campaign with the Bills, before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in November of '22. In 53 career games (11 starts), he has rushed for 2076 yards on 484 attempts with 14 TDs, while catching 75 passes for 523 yards and four TDs.