 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Sign Zack Moss

Mar 14, 2024 at 03:24 PM
WEB-Transactions_ZM(16x9) [CLEAN NO MARKS] 1

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent HB Zack Moss to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.

Moss (5-10, 215), a fifth-year player out of the University of Utah, originally was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He spent his first two full seasons and part of the '22 campaign with the Bills, before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in November of '22. In 53 career games (11 starts), he has rushed for 2076 yards on 484 attempts with 14 TDs, while catching 75 passes for 523 yards and four TDs.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: For Newest Bengals, Joe Burrow Lure Lives; Why Mike Gesicki Eyed Cincy Early;  No Moss Gathering  For Zack Rolling Downhill 

The lure of Joe Burrow's Bengals lives. Just talk to his two newest weapons after they signed Thursday.
news

New Safety Geno Stone Brings "A Sense Of Joy," To Revamped Bengals Secondary 

A scouting report on new Bengals safety Geno Stone, inked to a two-year deal Thursday before his introductory news conference in a section of Paycor Stadium, which, like his new secondary, is under renovation:  Think a combination of popular Bengals past and present, such as Tyler Boyd, Mike Hilton, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
news

Bengals Sign Geno Stone

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent S Geno Stone to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

Bengals Sign Mike Gesicki

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
news

Reports: Bengals Playoff Hero And Mentor Vonn Bell In Line For Reunion

According to multiple reports, Bengals playoff hero Vonn Bell, known in the Cincy locker room as the "five-star general," is returning on a one-year deal to help the secondary's offseason renovation that began earlier in the week with the Geno Stone agreement.
news

Reports: Bengals Beef Up D-Line With Vet Three-Technique Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals reportedly reached a deal Wednesday night with one of the top defensive tackles remaining in free agency when outlets had them agreeing with Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, a proven and productive three-technique since he came into the league as a first-rounder in 2016.
news

Joe Mixon's Run Puts Him Among Bengals Greats

With teammates and fans calling him a Cincinnati legend, Bengals all-time postseason rushing leader Joe Mixon's busy and bountiful run at Paycor Stadium ended Wednesday when the club traded him to the Texans on the first day of the NFL's new year.
news

Bengals Trade Joe Mixon To Houston

The Bengals today have agreed to trade HB Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals today re-signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Potential Impact Of Bengals' Early Free-Agent Deals Wide-Ranging 

The deals the Bengals reportedly struck in the first two days of free agency may have a massive impact on how they'll play the game in 2024.
news

Quick Hits: Special Teams Ace Akeem Davis-Gaither's Big Return; 3-Year Deal Right At Home For Drew Sample; Inking A Deal With Bengals Ownership

Multiple reports have the Bengals re-signing backup linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year deal. One report has special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons ecstatic.
Advertising