Bengals Roster Moves: Bengals Re-Sign Jake Browning, Sign Logan Woodside

The Bengals today re-signed exclusive rights QB Jake Browning to a two-year contract through the 2025 season. In addition, the team signed unrestricted free agent QB Logan Woodside to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Browning, a second-year player out of the University of Washington, was signed to the Bengals' practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. He spent the 2021 and '22 seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad, then played in nine games with seven starts in '23. He led the team to a 4-3 record as a starter, and completed 171 of 243 passes (70.4 percent) for 1936 yards and 12 TDs.