 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals Roster Moves: Bengals Re-Sign Jake Browning, Sign Logan Woodside

Apr 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM
042324-Signing

The Bengals today re-signed exclusive rights QB Jake Browning to a two-year contract through the 2025 season. In addition, the team signed unrestricted free agent QB Logan Woodside to a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

Browning, a second-year player out of the University of Washington, was signed to the Bengals' practice squad ahead of the 2021 season. He spent the 2021 and '22 seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad, then played in nine games with seven starts in '23. He led the team to a 4-3 record as a starter, and completed 171 of 243 passes (70.4 percent) for 1936 yards and 12 TDs.

Woodside (6-1, 213), a fifth-year player out of the University of Toledo, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has played in 13 career games for the Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons ('22-23), and completed four of seven passes for 34 yards.

FA Thumbnail

2024 Free Agency Tracker

The official source of news, interviews and more for Free Agency.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals Mourn the Passing of Bill Tobin

Tobin, who was 83, joined the Bengals as a scouting consultant in 2003 and worked in the team's player personnel department through '22.
news

Construction Begins on New Field at Paycor Stadium

In an ongoing effort to maintain Paycor Stadium at the highest levels, a new FieldTurf CORE system will be installed as part of offseason stadium upgrades.
news

Bengals Sign Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals today signed unrestricted free agent DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
news

Bengals Sign Vonn Bell

The Bengals today signed free agent S Vonn Bell to a one-year contract through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Tanner Hudson

The Bengals today re-signed unrestricted free agent TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Nick Scott Released

The Bengals today released S Nick Scott.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals today re-signed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

FOX19 Is Your New Home for Bengals Coverage

FOX19 is the new flagship television station for Bengals preseason games and exclusive team programming, including Bengals Weekly and From The Jungle: Bengals All Access.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Drew Sample

The Bengals today re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams

The Bengals today re-signed HB Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Re-Sign Cody Ford

 The Bengals today re-signed G Cody Ford to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
Advertising