Quick Hits: For Newest Bengals, Joe Burrow Lure Lives; Why Mike Gesicki Eyed Cincy Early;  No Moss Gathering  For Zack Rolling Downhill 

DOWN AND GRIDDY: OK, OK. First things first. Gesicki is known for his extremely awkward "The Griddy," dance after a touchdown and he knows he's on a team with the Griddy God in Chase.

"There wasn't a whole lot of Griddy last year in New England just based off of I only got in the end zone twice and felt like only one of them was worthy of it for me," Gesicki said, "I can't do it every time ... Big moments and exciting stuff like that. So only one time last year. I haven't had a lot of practice at it recently. It'll be fun to bring that back out."

DOWNHILL RACER: The 5-9, 205-pound Moss made it quite clear what kind of runner he is and even offered up some back -in-the-day heavy hitters he emulated.

"I would say I'm definitely downhil," said Moss, who has a career average of 4.3 yards for nearly 500 carries. "I think that's the best way, the easiest way to sum it all up. Growing up my favorite runners were Marshawn Lynch and Arian Foster. So dudes that got downhill, one cut and then kind of let their physical game do all the talking and things like that. So that's kind of where I find myself is: Get downhill, make guys miss. try to be an impact in the game from the physicality part. And sometimes teams feed off of that and things like that, so that's what I'm looking to bring."

NUMBERS GAME: New Bengals safety Geno Stone's first two career interceptions were basically a season apart (the 2021 finale and the second game of 2023), but they were off two big-time quarterbacks in Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger and Burrow. The one off Burrow last season was the first of his AFC-leading seven.

"I just think it was because of opportunities. It was the most opportunities I had in my career so far. If you look, people always say that this is my breakout year," Stone said. "But if you go back, my first ever game, it was a preseason game my second year. I had two picks in the first half (against Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill of the Saints). Then the next year when I got more opportunities, I had another pick against Big Ben. My third year I had opportunities, but I just didn't make the most of them and I think last year I just took a huge, huge stride and I just did my work throughout my whole career and I took advantage of the opportunities."

GENO RINGS BELL: Stone (eight) has more career interceptions than nine-year safety Vonn Bell (seven), expected to re-sign Friday with the club he helped transform during his run in Cincinnati from 2020-2022. But Stone knew Bell has a lot more experience and is willing to share them long before they joined forces here with Bell teaching him defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.

They met when Stone was still at New Castle High School in Pennsylvania and they've kept in touch. After he texted Bell to tell him he was headed to Cincinnati to sign, Stone woke up Thursday in his downtown Cincy hotel and saw the news Bell is now his teammate.

"He sat down with me because one of my closest friends just committed there and I was able to sit down with Vonn," said Stone of his stint at the Ohio State camp. "Since then I was able to reach out to him after the games when we played him and stuff like that. I was able to meet up with him in Miami in the past few years where he'd be training … I was pretty happy about (the news). "

FAREWELLS: Bell returns, but two playoff heroes who aren't were introduced by their new teams Thursday. Nose tackle DJ Reader signed a two-year deal in Detroit and running back Joe Mixon got a new three-year, $27 million deal in Houston a day after the trade to the Texans.

When he met the Houston media, Mixon was clearly still trying to wrap his arms around not being a Bengal anymore.

"It was definitely a shocker. I could just say that. It was definitely a shocker." Mixon said. "I took that 24 to 48 hours to hurt. It took a while. I'm still having emotional feelings about it. That's a place where I could forever feel like that's home for me. Like I said, I'm just very grateful that the fans, they embraced me the way that they did, and I just love everything about the way that the fans were."

Mixon says he's sticking with No. 28.