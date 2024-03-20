Trent Brown Signing Anchors Bengals' Impactful Free-Agent Haul As Draft Comes Up On Radar: 'The Right Guys For What We Do'

No deals, but, as Radicevic says, him and Trey Brown patiently "kept plowing fields." The Bengals kept pace in the trench wars with $26 million over two years for Sheldon Rankins' productivity rushing the passer from the interior, which they really needed. Call it a ground-rule double.

They thought they could get both Rankins and Reader, but Reader left for Detroit late in the week.

"It was a good market for D-Tackles. I think a lot of teams saw what was coming in the draft and felt the need to spend there," Radicevic said. "We were hopeful to try and keep DJ. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. I think Rankins is going to do a great job filling a different type of void."

With Reader gone, the Bengals stepped back and looked at their board through a big picture lens. Best player at a premium position. There were some Bengals insiders who were reminded of the moment last year when deals to keep Bell and tight end Hayden Hurst fell through and they turned their attention to Orlando Brown Jr.

There were some intriguing edge guys out there (Chase Young), but it not only had to be a premium position fit, it had to be a value fit and a one-year deal for Trent Brown solved their Opening Day right tackle puzzle.

"They told me that they were just looking for someone who was coming to play. First and foremost, they said they believed in me, they believed in my game, they liked my game and they said how I play the game is everything they believe in," Brown said.

Brown got the call from his agent Sunday that the Bengals wanted to bring him in for a visit and physical. With players like Orlando Brown and Bengals center Ted Karras endorsing him, Trent Brown had a deal by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"The thing about him is for being in the league as long as he has, he's a veteran who wants to win," said Orlando Brown Jr., who got to know Trent at a Pro Bowl where the NFL's two biggest tackles commiserated.