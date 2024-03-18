Ted Karras, Joe Burrow, And Who Dey Nation Team For A Hat Tattoo From The Heart

And he was getting another one Sunday, opting for the Cincy Hat. A total of 450 had signed up online to get the free ones and they were taking walk-ins because they were ahead of schedule.

It was the kind of day where tattoo-covered veterans such as Fields and rookies such as Karras were both going under the needle. Doug Rosfeld, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's chief of staff, also opted to get his first one (inside bicep) with pretty much the reasoning that ruled the moment:

"Great guy. Great cause. Great event."

Karras figures since Cincy Hat has taken off, the Village has been able to house 75 more autistic and Down Syndrome adults. With Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson finishing up signing autographs (wearing a signed Ted Karras Cincy Hat), Karras noted Sunday was the first event that is a combined effort with Anderson's alliance seeking to build similar housing in Cincinnati for intellectually challenged adults.

"The support from the people of Cincinnati," says Colleen Renie, "has been overwhelming."

Colleen Renie, who jokes how Karras would clean her out of pineapples and milk when she hosted the boys' sleepovers, is stunned how much fruit the Cincy Hat has yielded. She says since 2022, the Village has been able to expand its services by 62%.

"We've been able to hire more staff, more training. We had a waiting list of 100 people who just wanted services, not even housing," she says. "But they just wanted support services for employment, going to the grocery store, paying their bills. Before 2022, we provided services to about 50 people. Now we serve 125 to 130 with proceeds right from the hat."

Jason Renie, tall, quiet, friendly with a slash of gray, tells you he turns 46 in July and where he works part-time for an Indy caterer.

"Ted? I remember when he would come over for the football games and race day. He's a great guy," Jason says.

Colleen Renie knew Karras saw the support Jason needed. He'd tell her even then he'd help if he could. The Renies adopted Jason when he was two. He was her patient. She was an occupational therapist. He needed surgery to correct crossed eyes. He had mild cerebral palsy and his diagnosis was a cold "failure-to-thrive child."

"We got him an apartment, but he needed a lot of support," Renie says. "He was lonely in a regular apartment. He didn't know his neighbors and we wanted something where he could be near his peers and be more independent.

"When he was in his early 30s, we were thinking, 'He's getting older. What's going to happen when we're not around?' That's really where the idea for the apartments came from."

Colleen Renie is looking at her phone. Nearly $30,000 in hat orders have come in just today. So have $1,100 in donations. She looked up and saw the teeming scene of tattoos and T-Shirts.

"It's really unbelievable," she says.

Jason Renie points to his wrist. It's one of the temporary tattoos they were handing out, but it's as real as can be: