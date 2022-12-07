Sam Hubbard Hosts Holiday Shopping Event for Local Kids

To celebrate the holiday season, the Sam Hubbard Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to provide twenty students with a night of fun, food, and shopping with Sam.

"This is one of my favorite events of the year. Being able to spend some quality time with the kids is always fun – they are full of positive energy," said Hubbard. "More than anything, we just want to show them they are cared for."

The event was hosted at King Arthur's Court where Sam provided the group a pre-shopping pizza party, which was generously donated by Dewey's, in the store's private playroom. Then each child was given $250 and a few hours to shop for their Christmas gifts. In true Sam fashion, he stayed and played with the kids until the last child went home.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati

Since 1939, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has been changing lives and building great futures for kids who need a safe and positive place to spend the most vulnerable times of the day—immediately after school and at night, when supervision is often lacking, and temptations are great. Club doors are open to Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky's youth, who are invited in to enrich their lives after-school at 7 locations with exceptional staff and volunteers, high-quality services and innovative programs, all at no cost. For more information about Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati please visit https://bgcgc.org/.

About the Sam Hubbard Foundation