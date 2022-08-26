It's Back! Your Favorite Fundraiser to Support Freestore Foodbank

Aug 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM
082622-Good

After a two-year break, we are thrilled to welcome back our friends from the Freestore Foodbank for their annual Taste of the Bengals!  Join Bengals wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase at the 2022 Taste of the Bengals benefitting the Freestore Foodbank this Wednesday, August 31 at Paycor Stadium.

Mix and mingle with members of the team, coaches and staff, as Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham and Local 12 Anchor Bob Herzog emcee the evening alongside iHeart's DJ Jon Curl.  Guests will enjoy dinner by the bite from over 40 of Greater Cincinnati's most coveted restaurants.

There are over 90,000 tristate children that do not know where their next meal will come from and, as a team, we can help change that!  You can support through the live auction where you could win an evening of fun with some Bengals players, or you can support through the silent auction and raffles.  There will be unique experiences and giveaways for guests to enjoy throughout the evening as well.

Get your tickets HERE TODAY to benefit the Freestore Foodbank and together, we can CHASE down hunger.

Who Dey!

Tickets are limited. Visit tasteofthebengals.org for ticket and event details or call Freestore Foodbank directly 513-482-4501.

