Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive 

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end, Sam Hubbard distributed over 650 backpacks, one for each student in Bellevue's school district earlier this month. The Cincinnati native partnered with educational partner, Crayons to Computers which tailored each backpack to the student's grade level.

"It's always important to get the school year started on the right foot," Hubbard said. "Knowing that each kid will have everything they'll need for their first day back, and the chance for my Foundation and I to be a small part of that is really special."