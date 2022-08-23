Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive 

Aug 23, 2022 at 02:42 PM
SH - Backpack drive 2022 -28

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end, Sam Hubbard distributed over 650 backpacks, one for each student in Bellevue's school district earlier this month. The Cincinnati native partnered with educational partner, Crayons to Computers which tailored each backpack to the student's grade level.

"It's always important to get the school year started on the right foot," Hubbard said. "Knowing that each kid will have everything they'll need for their first day back, and the chance for my Foundation and I to be a small part of that is really special."

Students got the chance to take pictures with the defensive end prior to getting their backpacks; many of them sneaking away with the ultimate hall pass, an autograph from Hubbard himself.

Advertising