Players, New & Old, Support Hubbard's Efforts to Give Back

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End, Sam Hubbard hosted his annual Fowling Tournament last Thursday night at the Cincinnati Fowling Warehouse. Bengals fans and supporters got to match up with current and former Bengals in a game mixing football and bowling for a chance to take home the 2022 title. The event raised over $47,000 and will help fund programs such as The Sam Hubbard Youth Football Camp, his Shop with a Pro Night, and Sam's Thanksgiving Food Drive, in addition to the creation of future hunger-related programs with local community partners. Established in 2021, The Sam Hubbard Foundation exists to bring equitable access to food, education, and a healthy lifestyle for all Cincinnatians.