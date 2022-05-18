Players, New & Old, Support Hubbard's Efforts to Give Back

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End, Sam Hubbard hosted his annual Fowling Tournament last Thursday night at the Cincinnati Fowling Warehouse. Bengals fans and supporters got to match up with current and former Bengals in a game mixing football and bowling for a chance to take home the 2022 title. The event raised over $47,000 and will help fund programs such as The Sam Hubbard Youth Football Camp, his Shop with a Pro Night, and Sam's Thanksgiving Food Drive, in addition to the creation of future hunger-related programs with local community partners. Established in 2021, The Sam Hubbard Foundation exists to bring equitable access to food, education, and a healthy lifestyle for all Cincinnatians.
Hubbard, the Bengals 2021 Walter Payton Man of the year nominee, has helped raise almost $150,000 helping provide over 250,000 meals for hunger initiatives throughout the Cincinnati area.
In June, the Cincinnati native will be hosting his free annual youth summer football camp with an emphasis on reserving spots for underprivileged children through local non-profit partnerships. For more information on the camp and the Foundation, please visit www.samhubbardfoundation.com.