Ted Karras Wins Nationwide's Charity Challenge

Jan 09, 2024 at 03:16 PM
010923-WPMOY-Challenge

Thanks to a strong showing of support by "Who Dey Nation," Cincinnati Bengals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras captured the top prize in this year's Charity Challenge. To mark the occasion, Nationwide will award a $35,000 donation to Karras' charity partner, the Village of Merici, a supportive community for adults living with disabilities.

The Bengals center has been a longtime supporter of the nonprofit organization based in his hometown of Indianapolis and is grateful that the win will help advance the unique mission of Merici. "Thank you to everyone who helped us win this challenge! The support from this Cincy community has been unbelievably special," said Karras. "The Village of Merici is a community for adults with developmental disabilities rooted in love and service, and all of us are so grateful for your kindness and support."

To commemorate its tenth year as presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Nationwide increased the Charity Challenger winner's donation by $10,000 this year, increasing the top prize from $25,000 to $35,000. 

Nationwide created Charity Challenge to further elevate and showcase the work that each of the 32 nominees are doing to improve the lives of others. The contest, which ran online and via X (formerly Twitter) from Dec. 5, 2023 to Jan. 8, 2024, gives NFL fans the opportunity to support their favorite nominees and gives players a chance to earn donations from Nationwide to benefit their chosen charity.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson finished second and earns $10,000 for his charitable beneficiary. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and previous Charity Challenge winner Patrick Mahomes finished third in voting this year and his charity of choice will receive $5,000.

"This year's Nationwide Charity Challenge received a record-setting 7.4 million votes and continued to rally fans around important causes," said Ramon Jones, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Nationwide. "Congratulations to Ted and the Village of Merici on taking first place, and thanks to everyone who participated in support of their favorite nominees."

Since becoming presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2014, Nationwide has contributed more than $2.3 million to the charitable foundations represented by the various nominees.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide will be announced during the NFL Honors broadcast on Thursday, February 8, the week of Super Bowl LVIII, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more information on the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, visit www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Related Content

news

Bengals Re-Sign Offensive Tackle

The Bengals today re-signed OT Devin Cochran to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Players Signed to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Bengals today signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team's active list until Feb. 12, the Monday after the Super Bowl. 
news

Bengals Name Chidobe Awuzie as Team's 2023 Winner of Ed Block Courage Award

The Bengals have named CB Chidobe Awuzie as the recipient of their 2023 Ed Block Courage Award.
news

PFWA Names Chase as Media Cooperation Winner for 2023

The Cincinnati Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America today named WR Ja'Marr Chase as the recipient of the Bengals' 2023 Media Cooperation award.
news

Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson Voted to AFC Pro Bowl Team

The NFL announced this evening that WR Ja'Marr Chase and DE Trey Hendrickson have been voted to the AFC team for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
news

NFL Announces Day & Time for Browns at Bengals in Week 18

The NFL announced the Bengals will host the Browns on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. The game will air on CBS.
news

Bengals Roster Moves; Cam Taylor-Britt Designated To Return, DT Signed To Practice Squad

The Bengals today cleared CB Cam Taylor-Britt to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, the team signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad.
news

Bengals Roster Move: DT Waived

news

Bengals Roster Moves: DT Signed to Active Roster, Two Elevated for Week 16

news

Bengals Roster Moves; Defensive Tackle Acquired

The Bengals today acquired DT Travis Bell on waivers from Atlanta.
news

Barbara Turner Receives Bengals Inspire Change Changemaker Award for her Commitment To Help Others Achieve Financial Security and Independence

Barbara Turner is the Bengals' 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient. She is being recognized for her commitment to help and empower others, particularly women and individuals from underserved communities, to access the resources required to achieve financial security and independence.
