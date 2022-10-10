Sam Hubbard Launches Community Program – Hubbard's Cupboards

Hubbard's Cupboards will serve as an on-site supplement to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during a long day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies and hygiene products from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snacks from Kroger.

Four schools within the Mt. Healthy school system are the first to participate in the program for 2022-23, including Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center. A fifth school to be named soon will also be participating. Joining the Sam Hubbard Foundation in support of this program local corporations with a deep history of giving back: ProLink Staffing, SugarCreek, and Profill Solutions.

"This new collabroation with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Kroger provides an at-school reserve of supplies and healthy snacks for those situations and needs that pop up," said Amy Cheney, Crayons President & CEO. "Our hope is that these stocked cupboards will decrease the stress and disruptions in the classroom by having these essentials available when and where they are needed."

"Hubbard's Cupboards is another innovative strategy to address food insecurity in our local communities," said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati/Dayton division. "Kroger is proud to team up with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Crayons to Computers to ensure students have healthy snacks and school supplies as they begin a new school year."

"Our goal with Hubbard's Cupboards is to set students up for success," said Hubbard, "by ensuring they have adequate access to educational resources to strengthen their minds, and healthy snacks options to fuel their bodies so they can focus on learning."