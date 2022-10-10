Sam Hubbard Launches Community Program – Hubbard's Cupboards

Oct 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM
SH - Cupboard11-lowres

Hubbard's Cupboards will serve as an on-site supplement to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during a long day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies and hygiene products from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snacks from Kroger.

Four schools within the Mt. Healthy school system are the first to participate in the program for 2022-23, including Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center. A fifth school to be named soon will also be participating. Joining the Sam Hubbard Foundation in support of this program local corporations with a deep history of giving back: ProLink Staffing, SugarCreek, and Profill Solutions.

"This new collabroation with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Kroger provides an at-school reserve of supplies and healthy snacks for those situations and needs that pop up," said Amy Cheney, Crayons President & CEO. "Our hope is that these stocked cupboards will decrease the stress and disruptions in the classroom by having these essentials available when and where they are needed."

"Hubbard's Cupboards is another innovative strategy to address food insecurity in our local communities," said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati/Dayton division. "Kroger is proud to team up with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and Crayons to Computers to ensure students have healthy snacks and school supplies as they begin a new school year."

"Our goal with Hubbard's Cupboards is to set students up for success," said Hubbard, "by ensuring they have adequate access to educational resources to strengthen their minds, and healthy snacks options to fuel their bodies so they can focus on learning."

Schools must meet certain criteria to qualify for the Hubbard's Cupboard program including having 55% or more of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches; being located in one of the 16 counties in the Crayons to Computers service area and being in existence for a minimum of one school year. To learn more about the Hubbard's Cupboard program, contact Lindsay Reisert, Managing Director of the Sam Hubbard Foundation at Lindsay@samhubbardfoundation.com.

Photos:  Hubbard’s Cupboards Launches

Sam Hubbard launches Hubbard's Cupboards, which will serve as an on-site supplement to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during a long day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies and hygiene products from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snacks from Kroger.

SH - Cupboard1-lowres
1 / 15
SH - Cupboard10-lowres
2 / 15
SH - Cupboard15-lowres
3 / 15
SH - Cupboard9-lowres
4 / 15
SH - Cupboard12-lowres
5 / 15
SH - Cupboard14-lowres
6 / 15
SH - Cupboard3-lowres
7 / 15
SH - Cupboard13-lowres
8 / 15
SH - Cupboard11-lowres
9 / 15
SH - Cupboard8-lowres
10 / 15
SH - Cupboard4-lowres
11 / 15
SH - Cupboard6-lowres
12 / 15
SH - Cupboard7-lowres
13 / 15
SH - Cupboard5-lowres
14 / 15
SH - Cupboard2-lowres
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Launches Nonprofit Foundation

Charitable Efforts to Address Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health

news

Bengals Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

news

It's Back! Your Favorite Fundraiser to Support Freestore Foodbank

After a two-year break, we are thrilled to welcome back our friends from the Freestore Foodbank for their annual Taste of the Bengals!

news

Sam Hubbard Foundation Hosts Inaugural Summer Backpack Drive

news

Bengals Donate $250,000 To Milford Schools For Multi-Purpose Athletic Complex

news

Bengals Donate $167,000 To Covington Catholic For Indoor Fieldhouse

news

Players, New & Old, Support Hubbard's Efforts to Give Back

news

TeamSmile at Paul Brown Stadium

TeamSmile travels the country throughout the year, partnering with professional sports teams to host these all-day dental clinics.

news

Bengals Celebrate Women's History Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization.

news

Most Valuable Kids provides deserving kids with Super Bowl Fun!

Cheering on the Bengals this season was made more accessible to deserving kids and their families thanks to the local non-profit agency, Most Valuable Kids (MVK).

news

Bengals Group Visits Freedom Center To Celebrate Black History Month

A group of about 30 Bengals employees listened to presentations Monday before and during a tour of the neighboring National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in their visit to celebrate Black History Month.

Advertising