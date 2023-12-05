Ted Karras Named Bengals Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Presented By Nationwide

"I'm truly honored," said Karras. "I'm so grateful to be a part of Village of Merici and grateful to everyone in the Cincinnati community. I can't believe how this project turned into something like this. What a very humbling experience."

Karras personally matched $100,000 in donations and hat orders to get The Cincy Hat initiative started. Through online sales and three community events hosted by Karras, over 22,000 hats have been sold to date, with new designs introduced as well as T-shirts, polos, visors and onesies. Karras then matched an additional $120,000 in donations and orders during Giving Tuesday 2023.

Among Karras' goals is for the revenue generated from the hats to help Village of Merici serve more adults with developmental disabilities through direct services and independent housing opportunities. In the past 12 months, Village of Merici has expanded the number of adults it supports by 60 percent.