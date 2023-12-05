Browning Gives Bengals A New Lease On Life As He Makes Himself At Home With Overtime Accuracy

"It certainly helps him when you get into a rhythm like that, and we converted some third downs that kept us in a roll there. I thought Jake was outstanding on third down," Taylor said. "Last week, third down was really what got us. This week I thought he knocked it out of the park and got some really good checks. One of them hit big on a screen he got to; the other one didn't. That's life.

"I just thought that he managed that really well. The communication with him and Ted and the linemen up front was really good. He did a great job on the road. It was loud. It was maybe louder than I anticipated, but he did a good job managing that noise and getting out of the huddle quickly, and being able to communicate the checks, and I thought it was really well done."

Third down had to be the key to the game. Back in 1990, when the Bengals last won a road Monday night game, Boomer Esiason called it 'the quarterback's down." On Monday, Browning was eight of 14 on third down after going 2-for-10 in his first start.

"Against the Steelers, we were in a lot of the five-man protection, trying to help on the edges. Which makes a lot of sense with the two guys that Pittsburgh has. This week, a little bit more six- and seven-man protection and mixed it up a little bit," Browning said. "So, the difference between five- and six-man protection for a quarterback is huge, because you just send it one way. I know where my issues are. I feel like I played with better eyes because of that. I think that was my main take away from the Pittsburgh game, is I'm peeking over here to make sure I'm not hot (being blitzed) and then I am trying to go through a read and deliver it on time, and my eyes were all over the place. So, that was kind of a big thing coming into this week it was just eye discipline."

Exhibit A was the OT throw to Higgins. Maybe he had three catches for 36 yards, but everyone seemed as huge as him and he seemed to be a calming presence in his first game with Browning after missing the last three with a hamstring issue.

Third-and-10. The Jags are blitzing and seven men are protecting with his three receivers out and the back and tight end staying in. Higgins runs a terrific out for 11 yards against the beleaguered Tyson Campbell to the Jags 42. A flip to Chase on one of Taylor's creative screens got them in field-goal range.

What can you say about Chase? Just say only three other men have started their careers with three seasons of 80 catches and 1,000 yards, both secured Monday. And just say when Chase dropped the only target he didn't catch Monday inside the 5 on a short third-and-three down, 28-21, Browning went right back to him to set up his tying sneak with 9:27 left.