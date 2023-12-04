The Conversation: Ted Karras Talks The Hat, Cincy, And A Bengals Run

GH: Do you think you can make a run?

TK: I always think we're going to make a run, Hob. I go into every game thinking we're going to win. We're going to have to backdoor our way in here. It's an uphill battle, but that's what we're here to do. I mean my sole purpose and why you brought me in here was to help win football games. So that's my ultimate goal every single day.

GH: When you signed in 2022, has it been what you thought it would be?

TK: Absolutely. I love this place. I think this franchise is first-class. I love this coaching staff.

GH: Why?

TK: I love the consistency and the trust of veterans. I think Zac does an amazing job scheduling and taking care of his guys. We have a great plan going into the games. We need to execute it better. I don't like the word fun in football because football is not inherently fun. But this is the most pleasure I've taken coming into a football setting every single day. It's a pleasure to be here.

GH: These coaches seem to be able to make it work and make it fun.

TK: They do a great job of it. If we're sitting here at 8-3, no one can be saying anything. "It's great and they're a fun team.' But we're not. But that's what I really respect about Zac is his consistency. I'm not saying it's fun at all. I've always taken issue with football being described as fun because football inherently isn't fun. It's fun to win. It's fun to do well. But I wouldn't say, you know, being a right guard is inherently a fun position to play. It's a battle. And you want to earn the respect of your peers and your coaches and your teammates and you want to win the game and win the matchup.

GH: So center's not fun?

TK: Not that I'm not having fun, but I just have never liked that adjective in a football setting.

GH: A big part of Zac's philosophy is to have a player-friendly setting. You've probably seen that mindset evolve throughout your eight-year career.

TK: I would say this has been biggest example. This is my only experience outside of a New England-style coaching staff. So obviously that's a whole other end of the spectrum … but I also thought that was a great culture to be a part of. I have a huge amount of respect for Coach Belichick. He gave me three opportunities to be on his team, so I'll never take that for granted. Owe you for life for that one.

GH: Joe Burrow said the window

is open as long as he's playing.

TK: I completely agree with that. I think this is a lesson to be learned from us. I think there was a lot of chatter this whole offseason. Super Bowl. We're going back. Not that we took it for granted, but I just think we need to curb a lot of that Super Bowl talk. What are we talking about the Super Bowl in March for? We need to do things to get better in the spring and there's so much football to be played. There's so many things that can happen.

Take this year. Everyone is talking about Super Bowl this, Super Bowl that. We're 5-6 with our starting QB out. So we're going to learn a lot about ourselves for the next six weeks. I'm going to be on guys for their demeanor, for their energy. We're not going to be pouting around.

This is a tough situation. One that I'm new to, too. I've only missed the playoffs once. I see we're talking about playoffs already. We've got six weeks to go. I think we need to be more one track minded and one game minded at times.

GH: Elite teams have growing pains, too, perhaps.

TK: Perhaps. No two teams are ever going to be the same in the NFL, such as this business. You've got to make sure you're performing at your very best every single day. That's what it takes. Competitive stamina is the number one trait for success in the NFL. I think we have a lot of guys made the right stuff, but we're going to find out who's ready to roll here when the chips aren't falling our way.

GH: It sounds like you're going to be more of a captain now than you might have been if you were winning.

TK: This team is easy to lead. We have a lot of guys made up for the right stuff. I'm not a big rah-rah guy, not a big speech giver. As far as what we need to be doing. I've always thought there's no real need to talk about leadership. It's through your actions and your performance and your demeanor every single day— the energy you bring. If I see something, I'll say it. Like I always would have anyway.