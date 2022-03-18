Karras, Bengals Like The Fit In Joe Burrow's Pocket: 'You Could Always Rely On Him'

Just ask Dante Scarnecchia, the legendary offensive line coach every bit a part of the Patriot Way as Belichick, Brady and chowder who put Karras anywhere and everywhere.

"The thing about Ted," Scarnecchia says, "is you could always rely on him If someone was hurt inside, the wheels would never come off the offense. It didn't matter who he was playing against. He was going to be competitive with them. He was going to study the guy and know what to do and how to do it."

Karras' decency landed in the middle of the hard-core New England media and on occasion his niceness bull-rushed the cynicism out of them. Reporters began calling stops by Karras' locker, "Ted Talks." Red Sox icon Ted Williams is the first "Teddy Ballgame," but Karras heard that directed at him a few times and loves it.

"They're going to like him there," Scarnecchia says.

About six months after Scarnecchia was the only offensive line coach to appear at Karras' 2016 pro day at the University of Illinois, he needed to shove in the sixth-rounder to start the season at right guard. In Scarnecchia's last game of his 34-year-career, Karras took all of Brady's final 61 snaps as a Patriot in the 2019 Wild Card loss to the Titans.

That '16 opener was a vintage Belichick-Scarnecchia coaching clinic. They had rookie guards in Karras and Joe Thuney. David Andrews was the second-year undrafted center. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was making his first NFL start on the road in Arizona. The Pats won, 23-21, making sure Tom Brady had a 2-0 start on the way to another Super Bowl coming off the Deflategate suspension.

"Those guys played their asses off and Jimmy got the ball out quickly," Scarnecchia says. "(Karras) does a good job holding the depth of the pocket and, quite honestly, that's what the three guys inside are for. They have to maintain the depth in the pocket."

That's just the kind of pocket the Bengals are looking to make for Burrow after a season he carried them to the Super Bowl despite taking plenty of shots inside, the last one with the Lombardi Trophy 39 seconds and 50 yards away. Karras cut his teeth in a system where the quarterback was king and his kingdom was the moat where he could step up into those GOAT throws between guard and center.

"Tom wasn't going anywhere," Scarnecchia says. "He would move within the pocket really well, but that was the mandate they all had.