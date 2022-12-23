Cincy Personality Ted Karras Returns To New England At Center Of Bengals' Playoff Berth

"If I've told you once I'll tell you again," Karras said, pointing at Cappa. "He's the stabilizing force."

But Burrow insists there is no Dr. Jekyll-Mr. Hyde thing going on with Karras. There is no Off-Field Ted or Game Day Ted.

"He's the same way always," Burrow said. "And that's what you love about him. He's going to bring the intensity on the field and off of it, meetings, out of meetings, in the locker room. He's just a guy you love to have on our team."

That's the way his first quarterback sees it, too. Teddy was always doing something 100 miles per hour. Joe Witchger lived across the street from Karras growing up in Indianapolis and they car-pooled to Cathedral High School for freshmen and then junior varsity football.

Except some of those days that freshmen year when Karras decided he couldn't play tight end in the NFL and needed to put on 100 pounds to play the offensive line. He'd make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches out of entire loaves of bread, always grab a gallon of milk and the protein bars would be sticking out of his jammed backpack. A lot of times when Witchger and his brothers pulled into the driveway to pick him up, his mother would say her son was still making his lunch and she'd have to drive him in.

Witchger also remembers a coach named Darrick Brownlow, a guy that played linebacker for a few years in the early 1990s NFL, being in charge of pregame Karras.

"Before games, when Ted would be getting too riled up, you'd see him take him to the side and calm him down and make sure he didn't lose his composure even before the game started," Witchger says. "It's just his love for the game. You can tell when his fingers start twitching and he starts kicking his legs during warmups."

But there's no one you wanted more in crunch time. Then and now. There were times when one of them was struggling in school with a subject and when their parents thought they were in bed, they crossed the street to help each other. Karras' go-to was and is history. When he and Witchger would play Jeopardy with their parents, Karras would spit out the question barely before the answer had been given.

"He'll drop a few facts on you," said Cappa, who recalled one. "World War I is the most pointless war ever."

Karras isn't a big fan of any war and even though he detonated a Theodore Roosevelt reference on the media last week talking about Tom Brady, he says his taste in history more ancient. More Greece and Rome. But it is his past as a member of the Belichickian dynasty on the edge of Cape Cod that shaped his NFL career and principles that he has brought to this Bengals playoff team.

The No. 1 football thing he learned, he said this week, "is a Bill Belichick adage. You can't win until you keep from losing. I firmly believe that."