Riding their longest stretch run winning streak since the days of head coach Paul Brown, Zac Taylor's Bengals are looking to win their seventh straight Saturday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in New England and clinch their second straight play-off berth.

They could clinch even as they sit in their New England hotel Thursday night if the Jaguars beat the Jets.

All of which was news to quarterback Joe Burrow in his Tuesday evening news conference that followed a walk-through in the IEL Indoor Facility.

"The goal is always the division title," Burrow said. "Obviously making the playoffs is great and we can clinch on Saturday, but that's not really the goal."

Barring a Ravens loss, even if the 10-4 Bengals win the next two they'll need to beat the 9-5 Ravens in the Jan. 8 season finale at Paycor Stadium to win the AFC North and claim their first back-to-back division titles.

Under Brown, the Bengals founder, the Bengals won their last seven to win the 1970 AFC Central and their last six to win it again in 1973.

"We're focused on winning the division, there's a lot more that's going to have to go into it than winning this week," Taylor said. "This week is a step in doing that, we are fully focused on playing our best football because we know how much of a challenge this going to be. But you got to take care of this one before you can focus on anything behind that. We are just focused on beating New England."

By winning out with what would be an in-season club-record nine straight, the Bengals could do even more than win the North but also secure the AFC's top seed with a Kansas City loss to win home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

But the Bengals aren't there yet.

"We would need some help for that, but our goal is to go 1-0 this week and I think the rest will take of itself from there," said Burrow, who also brings to Foxboro, Mass., his own streak of nine straight wins in December and January.

Taylor is looking to match Brown and head coach Sam Wyche with two division titles and join Wyche and Forest Gregg as Bengals coaches that won home-field in the playoffs.