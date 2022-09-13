Bengals Notebook: Twice-In-Two-Decade Move At Long Snapper; Simmons Says Wilcox Was Good Enough To Win; Zac Replays Some Moves

On the blocked PAT, Simmons said he replaced tight end Hayden Hurst on the left wing with tight end Drew Sample on Sunday because of the Steelers' penchant for moving around on field-goal block. Sample, in his fourth season, has seen many more of those looks than Hurst, in his first Bengals season.

"(Sample) is somebody that has blocked on critical field goals for us over time. I felt probably more comfortable having him over there (on the left wing) than somebody hadn't done it before for us in Hayden," Simmons said. "I moved Drew over (from right wing) thinking that he would hold in there and do exactly what we've done, but he didn't block it exactly the way we want it blocked. There are two guys over there, he's not the only one at fault that's for sure."

Simmons, who said it was less than 25 percent Sample's fault, appeared to be talking about the left tackle, Hakeem Adeniji.

TAYLOR's 2 REGRETS: Give Bengals head coach Zac Taylor this. He'll man up and he did Monday when he said he wishes he had handled two things differently on Sunday. One was saying he should have thrown the challenge flag on Ja'Marr Chase's 12-yard catch at the inch line because replays showed it was a touchdown. The Bengals hustled to the line to punch in running back Joe Mixon and lost two yards instead and never scored on that series.

"That one just falls on me, to be quite honest with you," said Taylor, who says he should have called timeout even though he was down with less than three minutes left. "Just slow down. Slow down. What I could see was a bunch of incomplete hand signals. It's literally the worst field position in football for me to be able to see over there to that far pylon through a bunch of people. So just trying to gauge that we're not discussing an incomplete pass. We're discussing a possible touchdown. Slow it down, let us see the call. I can just do a better job of taking the information I'm hearing and giving it to Joe. I was quick to spit out, 'Hey, let's get on the ball and snap a play here to beat their challenge potentially before realizing that's not the issue. "

And the other thing was punting to Pittsburgh with 1:04 left and the play clock at 13 seconds, an eternity in a game the Steelers won on a 53-yarder as the clock ran out. To be fair, the Bengals were in field-goal range and then suddenly out of it and the refs took their time spotting it out of field goal range.

"Kind of at the last second. And the clock's running. We've got to punt," Taylor said. "And so you don't get a chance to sit there on the sidelines and say, 'Hey listen guys. Let's bleed this down.' You're communicating onto the field to do that. That's an area of improvement. It's kind of an unusual situation."

O-LINE OK: Burrow got hit 11 times and Mixon averaged three yards per carry even though he had a 31-yard run. But Taylor is encouraged by the offensive line and rookie left guard Cordell Volson.