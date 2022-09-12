Bengals Look To Emerge From Rollercoaster Ride In Opener

La'el Collins, one of the last to leave after Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers at packed Paycor Stadium, wanted to assure that Sunday's opener won't hang around like he did at his locker discussing his Bengals' debut.

"We will learn from this. We will learn from this," Collins said before he allowed his bass to softly sing a quick "This train is going to keep on rolling." Then he jammed on his watch at the end of a day the Bengals lost in the last second of overtime.

They had just run the second most plays in team history with 94. Only another overtime game against these Steelers in this building, with 99 on Dec. 30, 2001, had more in the Bengals' 26-23 victory. Someone asked Collins about this edition of the offensive line getting the rust off with its first work in a game.

He smiled and said, "We got some, didn't we?"

It probably worked out the way people thought after head coach Zac Taylor protected his AFC champion starters and didn't play them in the preseason. They worked out the offensive kinks in the first half, settled down and won the game in the second half. Joe Burrow did something only two Bengals quarterbacks had ever done in 55 seasons, they racked up their third most yards in any opener and they got the longest field goal in team history.

Just no one figured on missing two winning kicks inside 34 yards after the long snapper went down.

Who would?

"We'll be fine. I'm not worried about this offense or this team. We'll be fine," said Collins, the eight-year right tackle after helping his new team erase a 17-3 deficit. "This is the team I expected it to be. A bunch of hard-nosed guys who don't flinch when adversity hits. We just keep pounding. One play at a time … We got hit in the mouth. At the end of the day, it's all about how you respond. This team is built of the right stuff and we'll respond well."

The adversity piled up like cordwood immediately, just the opposite of the just completed magical run to the Super Bowl.

Burrow threw a pick-six on his second snap and first pass 2:08 into the new season. Wide receiver Tee Higgins went out with a concussion in the first half. Long snapper Clark Harris was unavailable in the second half with a bicep injury. It looked like wide receiver Tyler Boyd cramped up late in regulation, but came back. They gave up three sacks in the first quarter.

After going plus-seven forcing nine turnovers in the playoffs, they were minus-five for just the second time under head coach Zac Taylor when they had five turnovers on Dec. 15, 2019 against New England.