Harris Hopes To Make 14th Bengals Season A Snap

Clark Harris has been long snapping so long for the Bengals that if he has ever delivered a bad ball to Kevin Huber on a punt or a kick, no one can remember it. On Wednesday, he took the golden right hand and signed up for a 14th season in his continuing quest to be the oldest player in the NFL.

"Tom Brady came out of retirement, so I guess I'll always be No. 2," said Harris, who turns 38 in July and is really only in the top 11 with two other quarterbacks ahead of him.

"I'll just go until my body says no."

Or at least until special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons says it.

Simmons gave the same offseason memo he gave Huber. There is going to be a competition at both punter and long snapper, positions the pair has head-locked in a span of three different decades, seven postseasons, four AFC North titles, three franchise quarterbacks and a Super Bowl. They are two of the four Bengals who have played at least 200 games.

Huber, who has yet to re-up, is matched up against former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman, coming off a rookie year on and off the practice squad. Harris' competition isn't here yet as the Bengals record book hangs in suspension. Huber tied Ring of Honor inductee Ken Riley for the team record in last season's finale in Cleveland in his 207th game, one ahead of Bengals First Fifty honoree Reggie Williams. Harris is next at 201.

"No one's job is safe. It's never been safe. He told me to be ready to compete for my job," Harris said. "It could be a late-round pick, a free agent, an undrafted guy. He told me to be ready."

But Harris has a leg up. Make that a hand up, as in the left hand he coyly slid under the table for Wednesday's photo op. It's an example of his invisible resilience and reliability.

Harris isn't sure if it's the thumb or the wrist that got torn up when he made a tackle in Las Vegas back on Nov. 21: "One bone over and it would have been considered the thumb. On the other side one bone over it would have been considered the wrist. So I call it the thumb-slash-wrist."