Bengals Notebook: Not A Snap For Money Mac; Defense Stands Tall; Burrow Bounces Off Mat But Can't Get Decision

DAY OF DEFENSE: Do you know how good your defense has to be to keep your offense in a game it turns it over five times? The Bengals have turned it over that many times in only two other openers out of 55 and the last time an NFL team won a game with a minus-five-turnover differential was nine years ago.

"Our defense played great," said quarterback Joe Burrow. "We've got to give them credit and we've just got to get it right on offense."

They didn't force a turnover and got only a sack (tackle B.J. Hill). But look at the stat sheet. They gave up a mere 267 yards, held the Steelers to four out of 15 on third down, stoned running back Najee Harris on 23 yards with 2.3 per and gave up one touchdown. They began the OT with a three-and-out where Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (along with Mike Hilton and Logan Wilson their leading tacklers with eight) took running back Jaylen Warren and drilled him in his tracks

"They held them to 13 points until that last field goal. That's a pretty good day's work in the NFL," Taylor said." So, just didn't do enough as a team to overcome some of the adversity that we put ourselves in, didn't find a way to make a play at the end that would have won it, and that's life. We've got 16 more of these, and we'll turn around next week and start getting ready for Dallas and try to gain some momentum that way."

BURROW's TOUGH DAY: If Burrow ever showed his resilience and toughness, it was Sunday in maybe his toughest NFL loss. Despite throwing a career-high four interceptions (and that includes Athens High School) in the first 25 minutes of the season and despite getting sacked seven times and hit four more, he won the game twice with improbable drives.

Only to see a missed extra point and an even shorter field goal missed by a new kicking operation pressed into service in the second half.

"Keep being aggressive. That's what's got us in the positions that we've been in," Taylor said. "It's a really good defense, they did a good job. They were locked in. They've played us as much as anybody. They got some talented playmakers that made some really good plays, squeezing some of those routes. We made some adjustments as we went to try to put us in better positions. I wanted Joe to continue to be aggressive."

His first two snaps went coverage sack-pick-six to Fitzpatrick all over slot receiver Tyler Boyd on a throw he seemed to force.

"He made a really good play. You can tell they had a plan for that," Burrow said.

He didn't offer excuses. Not the appendectomy that took him out of the first two weeks of training camp ("No, I don't think so") or the fact the starters didn't play in the preseason.

"You don't make any excuses; it is what it is," Burrow said. "The first half didn't go our way, the second half I thought we played well."