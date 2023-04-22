Bengals Free Agency 2023 Recap

The Cincinnati Bengals have made some exciting new acquisitions during the 2023 NFL Free Agency period. To keep up with the latest updates on the Bengals' free agents, such as players joining or leaving for other teams, here's a recap of their 2023 free agency so far.
New Signings
|Name
|Former Team
|Status
|DE | Tarrell Basham
|Tennessee Titans
|Agreed to terms on 1-year deal (4/5)
|OT | Orlando Brown Jr.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Agreed to terms on 4-year deal (3/17)
|OT | Cody Ford
|Arizona Cardinals
|Agreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/16)
|CB | Sidney Jones IV
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Agreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/27)
|S | Nick Scott
|Los Angeles Rams
|Agreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/20)
|TE | Irv Smith Jr.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Agreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/20)
Re-Signed:
|Athlete
|Contract
|LS | Cal Adomitis
|Signed 1-year deal (2/22)
|LB | Joe Bachie
|Signed 1-year deal (3/9)
|CB | Jalen Davis
|Signed 2-year deal (3/9)
|LB | Germaine Pratt
|Signed 3-year deal (3/14)
|TE | Drew Sample
|Signed 1-year deal (4/14)
|G | Max Scharping
|Signed 1-year deal (3/20)
|WR | Trent Taylor
|Signed 1-year deal (3/27)
|S | Michael Thomas
|Signed 1-year deal (3/13)
|HB | Trayveon Williams
|Signed 1-year deal (3/16)
