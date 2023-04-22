Bengals Free Agency 2023 Recap

Apr 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM
The Cincinnati Bengals have made some exciting new acquisitions during the 2023 NFL Free Agency period. To keep up with the latest updates on the Bengals' free agents, such as players joining or leaving for other teams, here's a recap of their 2023 free agency so far.

New Signings

NameFormer TeamStatus
DE | Tarrell BashamTennessee TitansAgreed to terms on 1-year deal (4/5)
OT | Orlando Brown Jr.Kansas City ChiefsAgreed to terms on 4-year deal (3/17)
OT | Cody FordArizona CardinalsAgreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/16)
CB | Sidney Jones IVLas Vegas RaidersAgreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/27)
S | Nick ScottLos Angeles RamsAgreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/20)
TE | Irv Smith Jr.Minnesota VikingsAgreed to terms on 1-year deal (3/20)

Re-Signed:

AthleteContract
LS | Cal AdomitisSigned 1-year deal (2/22)
LB | Joe BachieSigned 1-year deal (3/9)
CB | Jalen DavisSigned 2-year deal (3/9)
LB | Germaine PrattSigned 3-year deal (3/14)
TE | Drew SampleSigned 1-year deal (4/14)
G | Max ScharpingSigned 1-year deal (3/20)
WR | Trent TaylorSigned 1-year deal (3/27)
S | Michael ThomasSigned 1-year deal (3/13)
HB | Trayveon WilliamsSigned 1-year deal (3/16)
Free Agency News:

