Irv Smith Jr. Takes Some Senior NFL Advice And Bengals Offense Is The Beneficiary

Casey and the dad have even more in common than those 95 games. Both were drafted by Major League Baseball, Casey as a fireball pitcher and Smith as a fleet outfielder nabbed by the Astros in the 50th round, 1,379 picks after Derek Jeter in 1992. Smith went to Notre Dame because of baseball coach Pat Murphy, but he stopped playing after his junior year and everyone knew he was going in the first round in the 1993 NFL Draft. And he did. No. 20 to the Saints.

Plus, all three are about the same smallish size for tight end no matter the era. Casey played his 95 games at 6-3, 235 pounds. Senior went 6-3, 249 pounds and his son is 6-2, 240.

"I majored in speed. I was known for putting them down. But they didn't use me that way," Senior says, "It was still three backs, two receivers, run the ball, play-action. Irv can run, too. He's patterned his game after mine, but he's come along at the right time. They let athletes be athletes.

"The thing about Irv is he can block like a tight end and run like a receiver. From the time he was five years old he wanted to be a wide receiver. I said, 'Irv, look at me. I'm a big receiver. You're going to be too big to be a receiver.'"

That's how the conversations would go until about the time the son was a high school junior in New Orleans. Irv, you don't want to be the slowest wide receiver. You want to be the fastest tight end.

"When he was a sophomore, they made him a receiver slash tight end," Senior says. "I said, 'Good, you're getting there.' Then he embraced it. He's a quick tight end, but he feels like a receiver playing tight end. He puts his heart out there and when they need a guy to stretch the middle and complement those receivers, he can do it."

The father may have been the graceful outfielder (his Notre Dame teammate is Brewers manager Craig Counsell), but Casey says the son's athleticism is going to sneak up on people. Former first-rounder Hayden Hurst, who left the Bengals in free agency after his 52-catch season, has elite athleticism but isn't as fast as Smith.

"You'll see a little more quickness on underneath routes," Casey says. "And route-running change of direction. Hayden is a little bit bigger and he was great, too, (Smith) is a little quicker. I think he's going to surprise some people how he runs his routes once Burrow gets comfortable with him. He's going to surprise people with how athletic he is."

Casey also thinks Smith is going to surprise with his blocking.