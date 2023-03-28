Reports: Bengals Ink Another Vet For NFL's 'Best Tight Ends Coach'

For the second time Monday, the Bengals added a 2019 second-round pick who is getting their careers on track after injury. Smith, the 50th pick, missed the 2021 season with a torn meniscus. Earlier in the day the Bengals signed cornerback Sidney Jones IV, the 43rd pick by the Eagles who missed all but one game of his rookie season with an Achilles injury. They come after last week's deals for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and safety Nick Scott.

"We're just taking it slowly right now. But we've got plans. We talk about it every day. I feel good about where it's going to end up," said Taylor before the Bengals grabbed the tight end many felt was the best on the market. "I think James Casey is the best tight ends coach in the NFL. Tell me a player that hasn't reached his full potential under James Casey and it will be the first one I've seen. It's not that you just want to say OK, here, we're not going to give you the full reign of every available tight end. So you want to be able to do that. We're going to find some guys that fit that room as well. We're not done there yet certainly, but at the same time James has done just a masterful job helping those guys reach their potential."