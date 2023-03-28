Quick Hits: Why Irv Smith Jr. Chose Bengals; More From NFL Meetings

"He was having that great training camp. It was tough to see that. He got off to a good start, then got dinged up with the ankle," O'Connell said. "I just liked the way he battled and came back to be a part of our team in the end and help us in week 17 and in the playoffs. I really enjoyed coaching Irv and wish him nothing but the best. I think the best thing, just because of where he is at in his career, l think there's really, really good football is out in front of Irv. I know he's motivated to go do that."

Smith agrees he's a player on the rise.

"I started playing football in the eighth grade. I was a basketball player growing up through high school. Just learning the game and developing. I feel like I'm still developing. I'm only 24 years old," Smith said. "I feel like the sky's the limit in terms of what I can do. I feel like I've proven some things, but there's a lot more on the table I want to show and this is the perfect opportunity to showcase that."

TIME OF NICK: Taylor talked Monday about doing an awkward dance with the Rams before signing L.A. starting safety Nick Scott. Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of Taylor's good friends and he didn't want to reach out to the staff and ask about Scott in case the Rams wanted to bring him back. On Tuesday, McVay confirmed what Taylor has been hearing since Scott signed last week.

"The thing I appreciate the most about Nick is he was obviously a great player who started out as a key special teams contributor and he's continued to earn every single opportunity that he got," said McVay, agreeing with the you-can't-sign-everybopdy premise. " But his play demeanor, his toughness and his consistency I think are things that really separate him. He'll be a great factor for you guys in Cincinnati. We hate to lose him, but I'm, so happy to see him go to a great place with Zac. He's earned the right to be able to get rewarded. I know he's excited about being closer to home and playing with a lot of great players. It will be fun to watch him go shine."

BOWLED OVER: One Bengal who has already shined this offseason is quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. After Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles interviewed Pitcher for the offensive coordinator job, Pitcher decided to stay in Cincinnati. But not before Bowles was extremely impressed.