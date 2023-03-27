Quick Hits: Zac Looking For Jonah To Compete At RT And More Taylor-Made Takes From NFL Meetings

_But Taylor did offer that in the wake of Samaje Perine's departure to Denver that he thinks fifth-year man Trayveon Williams has earned a shot at more time. His more well-rounded play overtook Chris Evans for the spot behind Joe Mixon and Perine in the second half of the season. He also didn't rule out adding backs via the draft or free agency.

"He just hasn't had an opportunity because we had two really good running backs in front of him. We re-signed them for a reason. We've got high hopes for Trayveon," Taylor said. "He's a guy I've really seen mature professionally. I just think he understands what it takes to play in this league. And he showed us that he's ready to be able to compete for real opportunity, and Chris Evans as well … if we continue to add in free agency or the draft, then so be it."

_Taylor defended Mixon's production last year as he gets set to turn 27 around the time his seventh training camp starts.

"He's been a captain for us. And, you know, I thought he's performed really well for us over the last couple of years and he's always been someone we've been able to count on when it comes to that position," Taylor said. "When we're getting efficient runs, that's what we want. We got what we wanted out of those guys. There were big games that they had where they really stepped up for us, but I was proud of the job that (the position of) running back did for us."

_Taylor is impressed with No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie's rehab from an ACL tear and since it happened Halloween there is historical evidence he could be back for the opener. But Taylor didn't want to venture into any timelines.

About the time Taylor was saying a team can never have too many defensive backs, the Bengals announced the signing of veteran cornerback Sidney Jones IV after his Monday visit to Paycor Stadium. It looks like the one-year deal doesn't take free agent Eli Apple out of the mix after he started 30 games the last two seasons, as well as every postseason game. Like Taylor says, the more the merrier.

Either way, Jones is an intriguing pickup.