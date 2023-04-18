Bengals Reveal Jersey Numbers For New Players

The Bengals have announced the jersey numbers the players they've acquired this offseason will wear. Here's a complete list (in numerical order):
24 Sidney Jones IV, CB
Sidney Jones IV wore number 22 from (2017-2019) with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then wore number 35 during the 2020 NFL Season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 2021 and part of the 2022 season, Jones IV wore 23 for the Seattle Seahawks. For the rest of the 2022 season, he wore 31 for the Las Vegas Raiders. Previous notable Bengals to wear number 24 include Vonn Bell (2020-2022) and Adam Jones (2010-2017).
27 Nick Scott, CB
Nick Scott started off wearing 46 with the Los Angeles Rams (2019) and then switched to 33 (2020-2022). Previous notable Bengals to wear 27 include Dre Kirkpatrick (2012-2019) and Artrell Hawkins Jr. (1998-2003).
52 Tarell Basham, DE
Tarell Basham previously wore 57 for the Tennessee Titans (2022) and 93 for the Dallas Cowboys (2021-2022). Previous notable Bengals to wear 52 include Dave Rimington (1984-1985) and Tom Dinkel (1978-1983).
61 Cody Ford, OT
Cody Ford previously wore 72 for the Arizona Cardinals (2022) and 74 for the Buffalo Bills (2021). Previous notable Bengals to wear 61 include Russell Bodine (2014-2017) and Melvin Tuten (1995-1996).
75 Orlando Brown Jr., OT
Orlando Brown Jr. previously wore 57 for the Kansas City Chiefs (2021-2022) and 78 for the Baltimore Ravens (2018-2020). Previous notable Bengals to wear 75 include Bruce Reimers (1984-1991) and Wilson Whitley (1977-1982).
81 Irv Smith Jr., TE
Irv Smith Jr. previously wore 84 for the Minnesota Vikings (2019-2022). Previous notable Bengals to wear 81 include Carl Pickens (1995-1999) and Eddie Brown (1985-1991).