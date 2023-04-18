Bengals Reveal Jersey Numbers For New Players

Apr 18, 2023 at 01:08 PM

The Bengals have announced the jersey numbers the players they've acquired this offseason will wear. Here's a complete list (in numerical order):

24 Sidney Jones IV, CB

Sidney Jones IV wore number 22 from (2017-2019) with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then wore number 35 during the 2020 NFL Season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 2021 and part of the 2022 season, Jones IV wore 23 for the Seattle Seahawks. For the rest of the 2022 season, he wore 31 for the Las Vegas Raiders. Previous notable Bengals to wear number 24 include Vonn Bell (2020-2022) and Adam Jones (2010-2017).

Photos: Best of Sidney Jones IV So Far

Check out the best photos of CB Sidney Jones IV from his career so far.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, left, is unable to hold on to a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson, left, is unable to hold on to a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reaches for yardage after a catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) makes the tackle during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) reaches for yardage after a catch as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) makes the tackle during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) looks on during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in pass coverage against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in pass coverage against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) celebrates after a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) celebrates after a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV as he catches a ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV as he catches a ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Sidney Jones IV is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Sidney Jones IV is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) catches pass for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) catches pass for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) before a play during the first half an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 30-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) before a play during the first half an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 30-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94), defensive back Ryan Neal (26), cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94), defensive back Ryan Neal (26), cornerback Sidney Jones IV (23) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars' Sidney Jones IV runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Sidney Jones IV runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
27 Nick Scott, CB

Nick Scott started off wearing 46 with the Los Angeles Rams (2019) and then switched to 33 (2020-2022). Previous notable Bengals to wear 27 include Dre Kirkpatrick (2012-2019) and Artrell Hawkins Jr. (1998-2003).

52 Tarell Basham, DE

Tarell Basham previously wore 57 for the Tennessee Titans (2022) and 93 for the Dallas Cowboys (2021-2022). Previous notable Bengals to wear 52 include Dave Rimington (1984-1985) and Tom Dinkel (1978-1983).

61 Cody Ford, OT

Cody Ford previously wore 72 for the Arizona Cardinals (2022) and 74 for the Buffalo Bills (2021). Previous notable Bengals to wear 61 include Russell Bodine (2014-2017) and Melvin Tuten (1995-1996).

Photos: Best Of Cody Ford So Far

Check out the best photos of T Cody Ford from his career so far.

Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a block against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a block against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford prepares to block during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford prepares to block during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford pauses on the slideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford pauses on the slideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action against Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in action against Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford (72) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals' Cody Ford (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Cardinals' Cody Ford (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a bloack against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals guard Cody Ford looks to make a bloack against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford blocks during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford blocks during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford walks on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford walks on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
75 Orlando Brown Jr., OT

Orlando Brown Jr. previously wore 57 for the Kansas City Chiefs (2021-2022) and 78 for the Baltimore Ravens (2018-2020). Previous notable Bengals to wear 75 include Bruce Reimers (1984-1991) and Wilson Whitley (1977-1982).

81 Irv Smith Jr., TE

Irv Smith Jr. previously wore 84 for the Minnesota Vikings (2019-2022). Previous notable Bengals to wear 81 include Carl Pickens (1995-1999) and Eddie Brown (1985-1991).

Click here to view the updated Bengals roster.

2023 Free Agency Tracker

Stay up-to-date with all Bengals Free Agency moves.

Learn More

