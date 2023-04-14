Bengals View A Healthy (Drew) Sample Of Experience As Boost To Tight Ends Room

When he heard that Drew Sample was back in the fold Friday, Bengals tight ends coach James Casey flashed back to past draft boards.

Maybe it's because Casey and the staff are knee-deep in draft prep. Sample and new starter, Irv Smith Jr., signed in free agency last month, giving him two second-rounders as the third and fourth tight ends taken in the 2019 draft. Also in his room is Devin Asiasi, a third-rounder and the second tight end taken in the Joe Burrow 2020 Draft who became a Bengal with a waiver claim after last year's final cuts.

"Ascending players," said Casey, himself a fifth-rounder in 2009. "From personal experience (his fifth season), that's when I felt like, 'I've got the confidence. I've got the understanding. Now I can really cut it loose.'

"Tight end is so hard to learn. The pass game. The run game. Special teams. So many nuances. When you know the basics, you can now focus on the things you need to be really good."

Tanner Hudson was an undrafted free agent in that 2019 draft, but he's also headed into his fifth season with a target from Tom Brady on one of his four Super Bowl snaps for the Bucs, 437 NFL snaps, and 10 catches for the Giants last season. That makes Nick Bowers the youngest of their five tight ends after he spent all last season on the practice squad following a rookie season in 2021 he played eight games for the Raiders.

That doesn't mean the Bengals are shutting down the draft board when it comes to tight ends. But with Sample saying he expects to be cleared in time for training camp, there is less stress on the position than there was a month ago when Asiasi, Hudson, and Bowers were the only ones under contract.

"The draft is great. It's kind of an unknown," Casey said. "The guys we have, we know what we've got. If they improve and they get more opportunities, that's how your team gets better. Draft picks you can grow and develop, that's an asset. And this draft has a lot of good ones. But I don't know how the draft is going to go. I'm fired up about the guys we have."