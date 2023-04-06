Back In Ohio, Newest Bengal Tarell Basham Rejuvenated By Old Friends

"It was a chance for me to get back to Ohio. I feel like it's my roots playing football at Ohio University. It's where I came alive. It's where I showcased my talents, which is how I got in the league in the first place. I was playing good old-fashioned Ohio football. It's a state known for that."

After being named the Mid-American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 with 11.5 sacks for Jimmy Burrow, the NFL has been a sojourn for Basham. But he's made a name for himself as a solid rotational pass rusher. With 18 starts and 11 sacks in 82 games, Basham offers seasoned speed edge off the edge.

An aspiring actor taking classes in his offseason home of Atlanta, Basham has found a nice speaking role backing up Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson and complementing youngsters Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter.

But first he was Jimmy Burrow's leading man off-Broadway. Burrow ran a 4-3 in Athens, but he used Basham a lot like Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo uses his edgers and he molded what was then a first-day draft pick out of anonymity with the help of defensive line coach Jessie Williams. Burrow never blinked, say, blitzing from the field and dropping Basham to cover the flat. When Basham put what he learned on display at that Senior Bowl seven years ago, he was on his way to the 80th pick.

"He can stand up and drop. I compare it to the way Sam Hubbard sometimes stands up," Jimmy Burrow said. "They drop him and rush him, When he first came out, some people thought he could be a linebacker. But in the NFL, he's a defensive end one way or the other. He can really run and has a good feel for the game.

"He's long and very athletic. He can really rush the passer. It's a really good fit whether it's giving those guys a breather or putting speed on the field."