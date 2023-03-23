New-Look Bengals Secondary Speeds Into Elite Gear

Livingston also didn't need to see Awuzie's Next Gen times. He was here in 2021 when Awuzie mirrored every move of Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams as Aaron Rodgers tried to hit Adams on the back shoulder down the left sideline. But Awuzie was there first for his first Bengals interception.

"Chido plays that way every play," Livingston said. "It's a combination of toughness, stamina, a lot of things."

The Bengals had the benefit of practicing for two days against Scott before the Bengals' win here over the Rams in the preseason finale, so they knew he practiced fast and they also went against him in Super Bowl LVI.

"You watch some of the times he's playing the left side of the field and it's a sweep or something like that and he's flying across," Livingston said. "It's like that in practice, too. The huge asset we have is that we also practiced with him. It's a great tool to not only evaluate your own players and see who is good and who needs to improve, but also see the other side. Saw him run here plenty of times."

Livingston marvels at the changes in college strength training and how the staff of Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese can transform players. The science, he says, is staggering.

He has watched another evolution. Training for the combine used to be a niche, a two- or three-month routine never to be done again. But when players began having success, many have made speed work a staple of their offseasons. He watched Bates go to a coach in Florida every offseason to train and Hill is now going to the same coach.

"Everybody else can hide a little bit," Livingston said. "But it's really hard to hide outside those numbers. Everybody kind of sees it."

What everybody sees is how fast the Bengals are back there. But not just for the spreadsheets.