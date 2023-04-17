A Sign New Bengals Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Adding To Zac Taylor's Chemistry: "Every Day I'm Hustling'    

"The longevity with the system. The players in the locker room. The coaches," Brown said, "to be able to deal with that type of chemistry, it will definitely give me a lot more confidence to go there and play."

Brown says he's been watching Volson's tape ("He moves so well for being so tall," and "You can tell he studies" as well as "He's got a great future") and while he hasn't watched Brown yet, the massive 6-7, 313-pound Volson knows the rep.

"Great dude. We've texted a little prior to meeting," Volson said. "Ton of energy. Really good player. Just knowing the caliber of player he is, I'm really excited to play next to him."

Thanks to last year's arrival of Karras, right tackle La'el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa via free agency and Volson via the fourth round of the draft, chemistry on this offensive line has become a given. Cappa, who lockers next to Karras, was already getting on him to be on time for the meeting. Volson, who lockers on the other side of Karras, talked about how those guys taught him to develop the routine of a pro. Told Cappa looked ready after missing the last three games of the season with an ankle injury, Karras exclaimed, "Look at him."

Cappa, who could have played in the Super Bowl, sounds like he's going to be bouncing around this spring.

"It's as healthy as I've ever been," Cappa said. "Say that."

Brown says good things about this offensive line's tape.

"They play with a lot of fire to be honest. A lot of finish," Brown said. "A lot of guys doing the little things right. Jogging to help up receivers or quarterbacks or whoever down field. Getting involved. Being around the ball. Showing up on the screen. I feel like they do the little things right."

New tight end Irv Smith Jr., has already been adopted by the offensive line. Monday was the first time he had met Brown. Their fathers played on the 1999 expansion Cleveland team that got beat by the Bengals in the last NFL game at Riverfront Stadium.