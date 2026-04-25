Bengals Revamped Defense Keeps Torrid Offseason Rolling With New Look Of Top Two Draft Picks

"I feel like he was the most explosive rusher from a twitch standpoint," said Bengals defensive line coach and run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery after putting the club's second straight first pick on the edge.

"He can bend at a high level. He's got great power. He can set edges in the run. He's got the move of an elite rush talent. He's got traits that he can get off the ball, bend at the top of the rush, and damn near touch the ground with his knees."

Defensive coordinator Al Golden mulled the biggest difference now and the final 1:23 of last season when they let Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders go 40 yards to get the winning points.

"The first that would come to mind is just waves of rushers," Golden said. "I think this time last year we were drafting starters everywhere, and now we're drafting guys that can be mentored and integrated, and not just day one 'have to be the guy' at every position.

"All these guys are going to have significant impact on our team, but it goes back to what I said earlier, we're going to be able to play in waves with that front eight. We have 10 guys right now that we feel can go in the game and impact it."

Four have come in the last month. Lawrence, most famously, and Howell, most quickly, with a 10-yard burst of 1.58 seconds in his 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. Things are just as suddenly different for Montgomery.

"Definitely different," Montgomery said. "Some really good run guys, and we've got depth in guys we feel can attack the quarterback inside and outside. We've got an elite player in Dex who can push the pocket. We've got Myles who has grown and developed. I expect a big jump from Shemar. He didn't play a lot of football last year. We've got Jonathan Allen who affects the quarterback at a high rate.