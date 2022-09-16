Bengals Notebook: From St. Louis To State Of Cal's NFL Debut, How Simmons' Long Snappers Evolved; Tee Higgins (Questionable) Goes Full

"He visited Texas and then he was going to go visit Arkansas," Brad St. Louis said of his oldest. "But when they offered, that was a car trip we didn't have to take."

Yes, it seems like high school long snappers are rated now and recruited like quarterbacks. But only after attending such showcases as the Kohl's kicking and long snapping camps. Lance played a little tight end, but he was snapping right away in high school and actually stepped in as a sophomore in the Arizona playoffs and helped Williams Field High School of the East Valley to a state title.

"I helped coach his flag football teams and I didn't think he was ready for tackle (until he got to high school)," St. Louis said. "Since he was my son, we would talk about it and play around with it. And the thing is, he really likes to work. He did everything the way I did it. He looked just like me and then when he went to the camps, they would tweak a few things."

St. Louis can understand why the youth players are deciding at an earlier age to try to long snapping.

"I think they see they might be tweeners and they're not going to be rated the No. 1 defensive end or tight end or whatever it may be," St. Louis said. "But they're looking for a niche to get a scholarship."

St. Louis, who was the Bengals third tight end until Simmons put a stop to that, actually played 30 snaps from scrimmage in a 2001 game Marco Battaglia missed with appendicitis and Tony McGee tore his MCL late in the first half.

At 6-5, 250 pounds, Harris, still listed as a tight end on pro football reference.com, broke in as a big, athletic tight end as Green Bay's seventh-round pick in 2008.

"Early in his career," Simmons said, "he was an excellent tackler who got down field. Super athletic."

All hell may break loose in Dallas, but Adomitis isn't going to be playing a position. The snapper's evolution is complete, although Adomitis played fullback and tight end at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and practiced with the linebackers at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I went to the (Kohl's) camps when I was a senior in high school and then I went every summer in college to work on my development," Adomitis said.

St. Louis is in the health coaching business, as well as the strength coach at Williams Field High, where Lance's younger brother is a wrestler. When a camp for long snappers coming into the 2022 draft was held earlier this year out that way, St. Louis helped evaluate the field.

Adomitis wasn't there because he was the only snapper invited to the NFL scouting combine. That reminded St. Louis how Bengals special teams coach Al Roberts found him. He was at the East-West all-star game as a tight end and since it was raining and one team was on the turf field, St. Louis went to the other field to see if anyone would notice him snapping.