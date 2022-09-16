Five Things to Watch: Bengals at Cowboys

The Bengals hit the road for the first time this season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The game will feature key matchups on both sides of the ball, while a pair of Cincinnati starters are set to line up against their former team.

Here are five things to watch between the Bengals and Cowboys on Sunday:

1. Ja'Marr Chase vs. Trevon Diggs

This is Geoff Hobson's "Matchup of the Game." Fans will get a look at two of the NFL's premier stars going head-to-head in Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Chase, who took the league by storm last season with a Bengals single-season record 1455 receiving yards, opened the 2022 campaign with a sensational performance against the Steelers. He caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a game-tying touchdown with two seconds left in the fourth quarter, all while being moved around at different spots in the absence of Tee Higgins. Not to mention, he played 100 offensive snaps and was admittedly exhausted during those final few drives as quarterback Joe Burrow kept feeding him.

"He was dominant," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. "The effort it took to be dominant was incredible. The stamina, the mental focus, it was one of the most impressive individual performances I've seen. Maybe ever."

Chase is used to drawing coverage from the opponent's top corner. On Sunday, that comes in the form of Diggs, who in 2021 had a league-high 11 interceptions en route to being named first-team All-Pro. Cincinnati's ability to get Chase the ball, both on intermediate routes and when taking downfield shots, will figure into how effective the Bengals offense can be. But just as notable will be the instances when Diggs looks to take a chance and anticipate one of Chase's routes, an instinct he has gained a reputation for.