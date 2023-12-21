Five Things To Watch: Bengals at Steelers

2. Hendrickson's Streak

The Bengals boast their own elite pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson, who has posted at least one full sack in five straight games — his longest such streak since 2021. The recent surge has helped Hendrickson reach 15 on the year, a new career high and the second most in a season in Bengals history (Coy Bacon, 22 in 1976).

It's notably rare for edge rushers of this caliber to meet at this point in a season. Hendrickson and Watt are set to be just the third duo since 1982 to play one another with 15 sacks apiece earlier than Week 16.

Mason Rudolph is expected to make his first start at quarterback for the Steelers since Week 10 of the 2021 season. Hendrickson making life difficult for Rudolph and potentially adding to his sack tally would go a long way toward shutting down the Pittsburgh offense.

3. Browning Gets Second Shot at Steelers

Browning's first start in Week 12 saw him complete 73.1 percent of his passes (19 of 26) for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Steelers. While Browning has since said that his performance was below his standard, head coach Zac Taylor is confident that the experience of facing a tough Pittsburgh defense will benefit his starting QB.

"They've got a great defense, and there's a lot of challenges that come with playing these guys," said Taylor. "It's good for Jake to have been through that one time and gotten more games under his belt."