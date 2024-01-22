Quick Hits: National QB Club Honors Ken Anderson; Bengals UK Knights Annual Award Winners

Bengals Legend Ken Anderson visits during training at the Kettering Health Practice Fields on Tuesday, May 30 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson, the most accurate passer of his generation, has added another line to his glittering resume with next month's induction into the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.

Anderson joins Bernie Kosar and Rodney Peete at the Feb. 23 ceremony in Scottsdale, Ariz., a week after he celebrates his 75th birthday.

Since 1985, the NQBC has honored the NFL, college, and high school quarterbacks of the year while also recognizing Hall-of-Famers.

Joe Burrow, in 2019, and Carson Palmer, in 2002, were named the collegiate winners when they also won the Heisman Trophy and were then drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals. In 1988, Boomer Esiason was named the pros' top quarterback the year he was named the NFL MVP while leading the Bengals to the AFC title.

In 1981, Anderson became the first Bengal to win NFL MVP while leading Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl. When he retired after the 1986 season, Anderson held the NFL records for best completion percentage in a game throwing at least 20 passes, top completion percentage in a season, and the best career postseason completion percentage.

Considered by many to be the best quarterback not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Anderson is on the list of NQBC's 38 Hall-of-Famers and 18 of them are in Canton.

This year's pro and collegiate QBs of the year have yet to be named. They'll be joined by DJ Lagway, the high school QB of the Year and University of Florida recruit from Texas who threw for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns while running for 957 yards and 16 more touchdowns for Willis High School.

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Bengals UK, the United Kingdom's fifth most followed fan group on X with 11,000 followers (@Bengals_UK), has named defensive end Trey Hendrickson its player of the year in a news release announcing the group's annual awards.

"In a season containing plenty of highs and lows, Trey Hendrickson consistently delivered," said Paul Hirons, the head of the group who is a journalist and content editor in the UK. "His relentlessness, passion, and skill had fans out of their seats more often than not, and his ability to change a game put him among the league's very best. The fact he was so close to becoming the NFL's sack leader cemented his reputation as a real fan favourite. Congratulations Trey!"

Bengals UK also named Hendrickson, who had 17.5 sacks, its defensive player of the year for the second time …

Bengals UK's other awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase; Special Teams Player of the Year: Kicker Evan McPherson; Players' Player of the Year: Center Ted Karras; Rookie of the Year: Safety Jordan Battle; Coach of the Year: Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher; Performance of the Year: Quarterback Jake Browning against Jacksonville; Play of the Year: Wide receiver Tee Higgins' reach-back touchdown against Minnesota …

