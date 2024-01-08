Bengals Roster Moves: Players Signed to Reserve/Future Contracts

Jan 08, 2024 at 04:05 PM

The Bengals today signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts. They will not count on the team's active list until Feb. 12, the Monday after the Super Bowl. Eight of the players finished the season on the team's Practice Squad, while one finished on the Practice Squad/Injured list. They are:

  • DT Domenique Davis
  • CB Allan George
  • C Nate Gilliam
  • DE Jeff Gunter
  • LB Shaka Heyward
  • WR Shedrick Jackson
  • G Jaxson Kirkland (Practice Squad/Injured list)
  • WR Kwamie Lassiter II
  • WR Kendric Pryor

