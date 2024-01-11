The Conversation: Zac Taylor Preps For '24: 'You Learn Something New Every Year'

GH: I have to believe that safety Dax Hill, in his first year starting, wasn't that far off a young Jessie Bates III.

ZT: Sure. It's easy to remember how these guys finished and what they got to as veterans, but they went through their challenges as rookies and second-year players. That is nothing unusual. There's a lot of guys, you see the talent, you see the potential, and they're going to continue to improve and learn from that experience. You can mention a lot of guys that have really improved from year two all the way to years five, six, seven, eight. You have to be learning from your experiences and I expect our guys that played this year to be able to do that.

GH: I think your philosophy is pretty well set when it comes to culture and offense. But would any experience in the division this year maybe have you thinking about tweaking? I'll answer my own question. You have won the division back-to-back when Burrow is healthy. But what do you think of your division formula?

ZT: There's no question we fell short this year of expectations in our division. Yes, it's a difficult division, but you have to find a way to just plug out wins. We didn't do that this year.

But we feel good about how we've approached the divisional games in years past every year. You've got to continue to evolve and look at ways that you can do better and that's something we'll certainly embrace this offseason. And take the steps we have to take to keep evolving so we can get back to the top.

GH: Once Burrow got healthy in that five-game stretch, is that where you feel like you are at this point?

ZT: I feel like that's when we were really rolling. From that Arizona game. The Houston game we lost, but we had our opportunities. But we really felt like in that 4-1 stretch, we were playing really well. That's just the way you have to continue to embrace those challenges that come at you and then find ways to win and we fell short. But that certainly was a stretch we felt really good about and really showcased the team that we have the potential to be.

GH: How do you get the defense back to where it was? Is that just a lack of experience in some spots and there's simply going to be a jump from the young guys?

ZT: The whole thing works together. Young players have to continue to learn from that experience on defense. And at the same time, it's a whole complementary deal. When you're scoring points early on offense and putting the pressure on other teams, they have to play a certain way. And I don't think that we complemented each other that great at the end of the season that way. So we've got to do better as a team, but I think defensively there are a lot of positives in that unit.