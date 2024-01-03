How To Watch Browns at Bengals for Week 18 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter).
Areas shaded in green will broadcast the Browns-Bengals game on CBS.
Streaming
Where To Watch:
- Paramount+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Listen
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).