How To Watch Browns at Bengals for Week 18 of the 2023 Season

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter).