Quick Hits: Joe Burrow Hopeful Of Throwing In Spring; Zac Taylor Says Bengals' Efficiency At Avoiding Giveaways And Penalties Good Place To Start Offseason Review

_Burrow said he's going to watch both sides of the ball see to see what they can use to help the offense get better. Taylor said it's "overstated," to say he dramatically changed the offense when quarterback Jake Browning came in. But they both indicated some of the things they did more with Browning, such as going under center slightly more using a bit more heavy personnel packages, could be tweaked for Burrow.

"It brought some, some different things to the offense that we were not really able to do at the beginning of the year because I physically couldn't do it. And we were able to incorporate a little more," said Burrow of when he began to get healthy in the Oct. 8 win in Arizona. "And then when Jake went in there, he did a great job executing the under-center stuff. He's good at the play-actions and the nakeds (play-action rollouts). And our run game took a step. I thought it was a good couple of weeks.

"I think we can be more explosive in the run game. I think we've been efficient. The run game has been able to keep us on schedule. It would be nice to hit a couple of big runs. We did later in the season. That was nice to see. Guys like Joe Mixon taking advantage of his opportunities and Chase (Brown) stepping up and making some big plays. I feel good about that aspect. I think this offseason we'll be able to take a step."

As always, Taylor is going to be in self-scout mode this offseason trying to get better.

"There are things that we do against certain opponents that you do regardless of who your quarterback is. We look forward to evaluating the whole offense as a whole this offseason, and figuring out what's going to be best for us as we move forward," Taylor said. "I think we've always been open to evolving, and we have evolved. And there's been some things that have been good for us in the past that maybe weren't good the next year, and vice versa and we'll continue to assess that as we move forward."

_The challenge for the Bengals in the offseason can be seen on Pro Football Focus' top 100 free agent list. Led by wide receiver Tee Higgins at No. 4, a total of five Bengals made it: Nose tackle DJ Reader (19), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (26), right tackle Jonah Williams (54) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (74)

"It's hard to imagine life without Tee Higgins. Those are all conversations we'll continue to have upstairs. Tee and I talked and I have no information on that," Taylor said. "Those are things that evolve. That's what the next two months are for to get a chance to go in depth with the roster and survey the future."

Like his throwing timeline, Burrow has a good feeling about retaining Higgins, but he doesn't know for sure.