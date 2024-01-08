Bengals Respond To Taylor-Made Culture: 'Having A Winning Season For Zac' 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has built his program on his locker room and on Sunday it got him a third straight winning season in the 31-14 victory over the Browns at wintry Paycor Stadium, where they ripped away the last 31 points of 2023 and the first talking points of 2024.

Cleveland is going to the playoffs and rested many of their starters, but Taylor's culture didn't pack the car and leave the engine idling in the players' parking lot during a game that meant zip in the playoff picture but everything for the Bengals of this calendar year. They dominated a game they were supposed to dominate. Easier said than done.

"What was most important was winning this game. Having a winning season for Zac," said left tackle Orlando Brown, who had only been on playoff teams until this season. "For me, personally, that was really important. Just because he's an amazing coach. It's been a tough year for all of us. Especially him. Having to deal with the quarterback change, and the guys we lost.

'Joe (Burrow) starting the season hurt … There are so many things that go into that. I've got a ton of respect for him and his family and everything he's done for me and my family."

You could argue the two top Coach of the Year candidates worked Paycor Sunday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, with his No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs secured with his fourth quarterback of the year. And Taylor, who went 16 games into the playoff picture without Burrow healthy for most of them and the first seven NFL starts of Jake Browning, and won nine games.

If it was Browning's own personal Word Series after a five-year wait to get on the field, then Sunday's Game 7 felt decisive even if it was against second-teamers. It made him 4-3 and the Bengals 9-8 after a career-high three touchdown passes to go with a third game of at least 75% passing and a triple-digit passer rating.

(That's one offseason talking point that has been silenced. Finding a solid Burrow backup.)

"It starts with the type of guys you bring in the locker room, then the culture that Zac has established. I don't even think there was really a thought that we were going to come out and not play hard, for a couple reasons," Browning said. "I hate the Steelers as much as everybody else, but the fact that (Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin has had that many winning seasons …