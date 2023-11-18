Burrow Passes The 2023 Torch And Browning Hopes To Light Playoff Run

Burrow is one of these guys who becomes the job. His 8 p.m. bed time leading up to Sundays got huge play last week, but that's the kind of sacrifice he thinks he needs to make for winning rest and recovery. He spends hours on his arm and shoulder, icing it, heating it, whatever they need.

He's always seems to be going the extra yard, the extra sacrifice. And now he's headed to IR again. But he's not lashing out saying why me? This isn't exactly The Godfather and "this is the business we have chosen." But it does sound familiar.

"It's tough but that's the life we live. That's football. You're going to get injured," Burrow said. "Things are going to happen. You're going to have to overcome things. Everybody's overcome things in their career to where they're at. Everybody in that locker room has. Everybody across the league has. This is nothing different from anything anybody else has experienced. It is what it is."

What it is, is, Burrow should be as good as new after surgery and until then he'll be around to help Browning, which is what guys who are all in do. It already began Friday.

'We watch the tape together. Just try to give him any insight on things that I've experienced and watched in my mindset playing over the last couple years," Burrow said. "I'll give him as much or as little as he wants. He's going to do a great job."

Browning's first NFL start comes against the Steelers at home on Nov. 26, but he's played a lot of pro ball. Yes, a lot of practices as the scout team guy simulating another offense. But a guy who has also thrown to Burow's Big Three in the heat of two training camps.

"I trust Jake," said one of them Thursday night, slot receiver Tyler Boyd. "He's been in the system. He knows it. I'm ready to play with him."